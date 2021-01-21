The statewide unemployment rate for the month of December increased, despite the creation of new jobs, according to a press release Thursday from the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development.
The unemployment rate for December 2020 was 6.4%, an increase of 1.2% from November's rate. Tennessee's rate is below the national unemployment rate and currently is only 3% higher than Tennessee's pre-COVID-19 rate, the release states.
Total nonfarm unemployment increased by nearly 11,000 jobs during the months of November and December. With the increase, there is still a lower number of those jobs than existed in December 2019.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained steady at 6.7% from November to December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.