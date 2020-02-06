High water levels, caused by a sudden torrent of rain, swept through Blount County, closing nearby roads, schools, businesses and forcing some evacuations in Townsend.
Storms beginning Wednesday and lasting into Thursday evening caused a variety of dangerous situations across the county, keeping EMS and highway department personnel busy throughout the day.
The city of Townsend felt the rain’s greatest impact and Townsend Volunteer Fire Department opened a command post at 7:30 a.m. in the city’s community center as Little River waters inundated cars and climbed banks to breach some residential porches.
TVDF Chief Don Stallions said Littler River’s cubic feet per second flow skyrocketed suddenly, rising from 200 to 6,000. By 12:50 p.m. the river was running at 13,800 cfs, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.
By comparison, floods in 1994 that caused severe damage in the city saw totals of more than 27,000, according to Stallions.
By 6:30 p.m., 25 people had been moved out of campgrounds and their homes, finding different places to stay for the night. Stallions said the TVFD did not have to perform any rescues and that water levels had receded to 7,000 cfs.
Some pavement had been pulled up on Cedar Creek Road, near the campground. A total of nearly 80 roads were closed throughout the county during the day, Emergency Management Director Lance Coleman said.
The Red Cross opened two shelters to serve those displaced by floodwaters, one at Heritage High School and at Tuckaleechee United Methodist where a handful of people took shelter temporarily.
Emergency Management did open a small command operations post Thursday morning, Coleman said, consisting of only two people.
The weather system was set to move out of the area by 9 p.m. Thursday, but dangerous conditions are still an issue.
“We’re hoping the worst is behind us in terms of rainfall,” Coleman said. “But then we also have to worry about all the rainfall in the mountains. The Little River, that water’s moving this way. It’s not going anywhere but down.”
Large portions of the river forced closures of U.S. Highway 321 and Old Walland Highway, effectively shutting down access to Townsend for the afternoon. One lane of the highway had been opened by the evening.
Residents with homes threatened by the rising waters watched from the sidelines as the river rushed through yards and past stilts of the homes on the river. It also sent dumpsters, decks, propane tanks and other debris down the river.
Coleman said emergency management had not heard of any damage Thursday evening, but there will be services in place to assess potential damage beginning today.
High water levels in February are not unprecedented. USGS shows the water level average for the Little River in Maryville is 920 cfs, with a max of 4,170 in 2010. It reached at least 25,000 cfs Thursday.
Heavy rains and destructive floodwaters are a reminder of floodwaters at the end of February and the beginning of April 2019, which affected 230 homes.
Coleman confirmed heavy rains beginning this early in the year are unsettling. “Here it is starting to look a lot like Feb. 23 and yesterday was Feb. 5,” he said. “I mean, I can’t believe it. But we’re hopeful that the rain lessens up, but we’ll have to wait and see.”
Nearly every one of Blount’s schools has closed today due to the weather.
Temperatures are expected to drop to 39 degrees today, USGS forecasts show, and there is a 40% change of rain throughout the day.
Stallions said situations should return to normal in Townsend today. How much damage the flooding may have caused is currently undetermined.
