A test project at Townsend Elementary by Blount County Schools’ new facilities supervisor quickly paid for itself with energy savings.
Using a new programmable thermostat to change the temperature when the building is empty, James Duke estimates BCS can save about $15,000 a year at that school alone.
Townsend, Carpenters Elementary and Middlesettlements Elementary have the highest energy cost per square foot, so Duke chose Townsend for his test and compared energy use with nearby Walland Elementary.
Duke told the Board of Education at its retreat last month the savings was about 28%, or $1,258 a month, with a thermostat that cost $1,545.
“It’s already paid for,” he said. “Now I’m saving money.”
The air still circulates, but the compressor doesn’t turn on as often during the night, explained Duke, a mechanical engineer. In the summer, for example, the night temperature is set to 78 degrees Fahrenheit instead of 70, and in the winter it will be set to 64 degrees instead of 68.
“I am going to proceed to other schools and replace the thermostats,” Duke said.
Custodian can adjust the settings when there are night or weekend events with the units he plans to use at the elementary schools. Duke and the facilities staff can access controls for the high schools by computer or mobile phone.
Duke also is testing LED lights at Middlesettlements.
“I’m expecting savings, but not nearly as much as the 28%,” he told the board. He’s estimating the payback for the cost of the lights to be 1.1 to 1.2 years.
