Other than the date on the calendar, there was no clear line of demarcation that separated 2020 from 2021 when it came to the news stories that made headlines.
A tumultuous election in November 2020 spilled over into the first week of the new year, with the certification of results in the U.S. House of Representatives suspended for several hours due to chaos at the Capitol building. The COVID-19 pandemic burned fiercely before ebbing as vaccines became widely available, gaining momentum again as various variants spread in seemingly never-ending waves.
It was another year of uncertainty, reflected in the top 10 stories selected by Daily Times journalists as the most momentous of 2021 ... but it wasn’t completely bleak. The newsworthy items that made the biggest impact mirrored the happenings in the rest of the world, but many were also specific to Blount County in the ways they inform and impact the community that readers call home.
No. 1: Smith & Wesson
On the final day of September, the 170-year-old gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson announced it was moving its corporate headquarters and “significant elements of its operations” to Blount County. Five weeks later, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and numerous local officials held a groundbreaking ceremony at Partnership Park North for a forthcoming facility that will include roughly 240 acres off Proffitt Springs Road, west of the McGhee Tyson Airport runway.
It was a whirlwind deal that seeks to eventually bring 750 jobs to Blount County, but the particulars of it have revealed a complex strategy that involves the City of Alcoa de-annexing its oversight of the property via a land swap with the City of Maryville, and a slow rollout of Smith & Wesson operations that, on paper, is committed to 620 jobs by 2025. With a sustained average hourly wage of $25.97, the move — driven in part by Blount County’s conservative bent, Second Amendment “sanctuary” status and sweetened tax deals — tops the list of news stories in 2021 that stand to have the biggest impact on area residents.
No. 2: More Amazon
The Daily Times obtained documents in the fall of 2020 that indicated the online retail giant Amazon would build a 630,000-square-foot flagship facility near the intersection of Pellissippi Parkway and Alcoa Highway, on the former Pine Lakes Golf Course. On Feb. 3, Lee made it official: “Project Pearl,” as it was referred to on paper, would actually be a 1 million-square-foot facility scheduled to begin operation in 2022 at a cost of $187 million, plus an additional $12 million in infrastructure preparations carried out by the City of Alcoa and Blount County.
It was the first public acknowledgement by government officials of the project, which was hailed by local executives for the number of jobs it’s expected to create — touted at 800 — and the wages (starting at $15 an hour) that will be paid to locals who fill them. As 2021 comes to a close, the warehouse is now a visible addition to the rural skyline along Pellissippi Parkway, but there’s a growing concern among local residents that traffic congestion and explosive growth will overburden aging highway and public works systems.
No. 3: Even more Amazon
Once the official announcement was made on Feb. 4, Amazon continued to dominate headlines throughout the rest of 2021. In May, reporting by The Daily Times revealed that a second Amazon facility — a single-story, 142,930-square-foot delivery station at Maryville’s Laurel Branch Park — was in development. But that’s not all: In September, additional online documents revealed that a third development, codenamed Project Shamrock, is being planned for a site off U.S. Highway 321 and bordered by South Long Hollow Road and West Odell Lane.
According to work by former Daily Times reporter Andrew Jones, the third development is planned as a sortation center, where “associates sort customer orders by final destination and consolidate them onto trucks,” according to the Amazon website. Preliminary designs show the mystery facility would have 78 loading docks, 323 trailer truck parking stalls and 459 car parking lots, making it the third Amazon facility in Blount County, if the arrangements hold. While the two projects have yet to be officially associated with Amazon, an online paper trail leads back to the retail giant.
No. 4: COVID continues
Throughout 2021, Daily Times readers undoubtedly experienced a sense of deja vu when it came to COVID-19, as the virus continued to plague local residents in a number of different ways. As the year began, the advent of vaccines provided a much-needed boost of optimism, but skepticism from some quarters led to unexpected reactions: In late May, a Greenback resident was charged with seven counts of felony reckless endangerment for driving through a COVID-19 vaccination site at Foothills Mall while yelling, “No vaccine.”
In August, a COVID-19 outbreak among 15 inmates at the Blount County Detention Center led to a lockdown of the facility, and a vaccine mandate for employees of Blount Memorial Hospital was met with pushback in some circles. Both locally and nationally, the rise and fall of infection rates and deaths led to a yo-yo-like effect on public morale, and while BMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore expressed optimism in late October that “COVID is clearly improving” and that the delta variant-driven “surge is ending here and is coming to an end all over the country,” the omicron variant has renewed concern that COVID-19 will continue to make headlines into 2022.
No. 5: Redistricting
The Blount County Board of Commissioners made waves in September when its Redistricting Committee came up with three plans to change the shape of the body and the population pockets it oversees. “Plan 6” proposed 14 County Commission districts, with one commissioner from each; “Plan 13” would have cut the Commission by a single seat, with two commissioners from each of the county’s 10 districts; and “Plan 12” proposed retaining the current map of 10 districts, with District 4 represented by three commissioners.
In a vote before the full committee, Plan 12 passed by a vote of 13-1, with most members of the body in favor of keeping the current system, which has been in place since 1980, intact, save for minor adjustments to account for population shifts. While some commissioners expressed concern that the existing plan didn’t align commission districts with school board districts, Commissioner Mike Akard stated that an overhaul of the existing system would only add to the confusion.
“This is the way it’s been for a long time and it has been working,” Akard said. “There are people confused but if we want to talk about confusion, let’s look at these new districts where we won’t even know who is in our territory.”
No. 6: School board shouting matches
Against a backdrop of national concern over critical race theory and COVID-19 mask concerns, the Blount County Board of Education meetings got a whole lot more interesting in 2021. In August, several residents expressed concern over perceived “indoctrination” of students in regards to concepts of racism and gender fluidity, topics that spilled over into a September meeting that ended abruptly when one speaker accused board member Vandy Kemp of being an example of racism and “virtue signaling.”
While the October meeting was more restrained, back-and-forth public comments demonstrated that the ideological divide prevalent in national social and political issues is reflected among Blount County residents as well. With Gov. Bill Lee giving a green light to make school board elections partisan — meaning political parties can primary respective candidates for each seat — the sturm und drang of this year’s school board meetings will undoubtedly play out at the ballot box in 2022.
No. 7: Growth and development
Ask everyday Blount Countians about growth, and they’ll likely tell you that the area is experiencing unparalleled increases in traffic, people and new buildings. As results from the 2020 census revealed, however, that’s not exactly true. According to the data, county population growth increased about 1% on average per year since 2010, and the total growth rate from 2010 to 2020 was 9.97% — a decrease from the 16.24% growth rate between 2000 and 2010. And, City of Maryville officials noted at a September meeting, that’s far less than the 20% to 30% growth rates of the ‘20s, ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘80s.
Development, however, has certainly taken off, and public outcry led to the Blount County Planning Commission’s September torpedoing of two projects that would have added hundreds of homes in Blount County. Developers for the Pate Farms and Best Farms projects, however — the former for 190 residential lots on little more than 90 acres off Old Niles Ferry Road, and the latter a subdivision of 224 lots off Best Road and Newbury Lane — have challenged the denials in court.
No. 8: A bear-y happy ending
It was a startling surprise that eventually led to a happy ending: Inspectors checking out a natural gas leak at a cabin in Sevier County discovered a 275-pound mama black bear had built her winter den beneath it, and when wildlife officials sent it scurrying into the surrounding countryside, they then discovered three cubs so young their eyes were not yet open.
Enter the Townsend-based Appalachian Bear Rescue, which exists to care for injured or orphan cubs. When the cabin’s owner called the organization to report that mama had returned and was looking for her babies, all involved decided the best course of action was to place them back in the crawlspace, where the adult bear immediately received them. The cabin’s owner, with the blessing of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, decided to allow the bears to stay for the winter.
No. 9: 20th anniversary of Sept. 11
COVID-19 muted the 20th anniversary observances of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, but Daily Times readers were regaled by the remembrance of Blount County native and Seymour resident Janet Craig, who was serving as part of the Knoxville FBI office’s Evidence Response Team at the time. Two days after the attacks, she was on the ground in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United Flight 93 went down, believed to have been on its way for a suicide crash into the U.S. Capitol.
As LifeTimes Editor Melanie Tucker reported, “Craig and the others on her team of eight from Knoxville worked 12-hour shifts for two weeks. They sifted through dirt and wreckage to salvage what they could: items of clothing, passports, wedding rings and other personal items that helped to piece the story together. Craig also was responsible for taking photos for the FBI. Every photo she snapped was handed over to the federal agency as evidence.” It was a haunting and vivid recollection that was one of the most important stories published in 2021.
No. 10: Tony Light found guilty
It was justice 10 years coming: After 10 hours of deliberation, a Blount County jury found Tony Light guilty of first-degree murder during the perpetration of child abuse and of second-degree murder for the February 2011 suffocation of his daughter, Aida, because she would not stop crying.
In 2013, Light confessed to accidentally suffocating the not-quite-6-month-old, and in 2018, he told investigators it was intentional. While Light was found not guilty of premeditated first-degree murder, with evidence showing he was “restless and on drugs” that contributed to a “snap judgment,” the guilty verdicts on the other charges led to a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
