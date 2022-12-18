Volunteers loaded their vehicles Sunday, Dec. 18, with Empty Pantry Fund food baskets and toys provided through Junior Service League of Maryville’s Toys for Blount County and set out to deliver Christmas cheer to those who had registered for delivery. More than 400 families were served.
“Once again, we had hundreds of volunteers who spread out across Blount County to deliver the items,” said Empty Pantry Fund President Lon Fox. “We would not be able to complete this community project without their assistance. We all know the stories of Santa Claus — our volunteers become Santa Claus. They don’t wear a red suit with a black belt, nor do they have a white beard — well, maybe some of them do — or the red hat with the fluffy white cotton ball on top, but they do experience the smiles, happiness and joy of both children and adults who receive the food basket, produce and a ham.”
Recipients were happy to see the EPF Santa’s helpers. Fox said, “One recipient said, ‘I was just thinking that I needed some fresh fruit, and you brought me some today.’ Another one smiled from ear to ear and said, ‘You brought us an actual ham this year. This will be perfect for Christmas dinner.’”
Thankfulness theme
EPF Board Member Jamey Hearon, in keeping with the tradition she’s followed since she was a teenager getting her first route, once again spent the morning with her family and friends making deliveries. “Thankfulness was the theme of the delivery for me this year and also what I hear from other people,” Hearon said. “People were just happy to see us.
“I always end up with an overflowing feeling of joy after delivering,” she said. “There is just something about helping someone that I can’t even describe.”
Delivery day is Hearon’s favorite piece of the process that makes up Empty Pantry Fund.
“I think the reason is people being so willing to serve others,” she said. “You have the Empty Pantry people but you also have groups like the Jaycees, Boy Scout troops, church groups, Junior Service League or just groups of friends who come together. And I can’t forget the guys at the armory. They are there for the entire process. They are such a vital part of what we do.”
Volunteer Coordinator Patty Ramsey and her daughter, Katelyn, delivered a route this year. “The past two years I’ve taken my older son, but this is the first time my daughter has gone that she remembers,” Ramsey said. “It was eye-opening for her to see that these people were so grateful for food.” The older recipients were grateful for both the food and for Katelyn’s company. “They don’t have anybody to talk to so they were grateful to have a conversation, especially with a child,” Ramsey said.
Last chance Monday
One of the challenges faced Sunday was redelivering the food baskets and toys when the recipient was unavailable. Hearon said, “I think our volunteers did a really good job this year on deliveries when someone didn’t answer. They tried calling them and went back. We couldn’t make that work in all situations.”
She said another challenge has been in tracking down people who were registered to pick up their parcels Saturday during distribution day but did not come. “We tried to call all the people but if their phone was disconnected, we couldn’t reach them,” she said. “If we were able to contact them, we also sent out those deliveries.”
Fox said that recipients who failed to come on distribution day or were unavailable for delivery should come to the Tennessee Army National Guard Armory Monday, Dec. 19, between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. with identification to pick up their allotted toys and/or food.
“We are trying to service all of the previous requests for food and toys, if possible,” Fox said. Anything unclaimed will be given to those who are on the wait list, about 40 people.
Volunteers vital to success
Overall, Hearon said the whole process of packing, distribution and delivery went smoothly and she credits all the volunteers with making that happen.
“We want to thank all the volunteers in every part of the process,” she said. “We couldn’t do this without them, and also all who donate funds.”
Ramsey said she’s been amazed at how vital volunteers are to the continued success of the Empty Pantry Fund, now in its 70th year. This year was her first time experiencing the entire process of how EPF operates.
“Without the volunteers, the job won’t get done,” she said. “I was beyond impressed at the number of people in the community who showed up to make it all happen. And what I thought was so cool was the tradition of people who come every single year. Another thing I thought was really cool was how much the kids could help.”
Fox said it takes both the giving of time and the giving of donations for Empty Pantry to be successful.
“You can still make a difference in the lives of less-fortunate people in Blount County by sending a donation by mail, by PayPal via the Empty Pantry Fund website at www.emptypantryfund.com, or by bringing a donation to The Daily Times,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.