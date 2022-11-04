Speaking to a crowd of about 30 supporters in front of the Blount County Public Library Thursday, Nov. 3, Jason Martin, the Democratic Party’s candidate for Tennessee governor, aimed to deliver a specific message: “Bill Lee is too radical for this state,” he said.
His comment came as he received a question from a crowd member about mass shootings in schools.
“Governor Bill Lee is a radical on guns. He is a radical on guns,” he said. “Look, I completely support the Second Amendment. I support your right to have a firearm to protect your people, and your property and your person, 100%. I grew up with guns in the house down in South Alabama — long guns, we hunted. But I completely respect the Second Amendment. But y’all, permitless carry is radical,” Martin said.
Martin’s Republican opponent, incumbent Governor Bill Lee signed a law in April 2021 allowing Tennesseans to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. Lee, who has served as Tennessee’s governor since 2018, retains a significant lead over Martin in polling of the race.
In Maryville Thursday as part of a late campaign push across the state, Martin’s responses to crowd questions covered a variety of topics, from education to cyber-infrastructure to Medicaid. A physician, Martin noted repeatedly that he entered the race with major concerns about health care in Tennessee.
A woman asked whether Martin had a plan to address what she called widespread mental health crises in the area. Martin agreed that mental healthcare provision can be flawed, noting that, as a critical care doctor, he’d seen mental health patients wait days for days for placement into treatment programs.
Expanding Medicaid in Tennessee — permitting the program to cover adults under 65 at 138% of the federal poverty level — is a key priority for Martin.
“This is not an experiment any more,” he said, commenting that a number of other states have agreed to Medicaid expansion. “When you do that, access to mental health resources improves.”
He added that he felt implementing a telehealth model to mental health could address any lack of providers in Tennessee.
Yet, he said, such a model necessitates wider access to the internet than many Tennessee communities currently have. Improving broadband access for rural communities could be a solution, he commented.
“Rural broadband has got to be a priority so that we can deliver healthcare resources that are scarce to those communities,” he said.
In his view, improving and expanding healthcare services preserves the economic health of rural communities too, as hospitals and other providers are often major employers.
Education, like healthcare, is a major plank of Martin’s platform. He promoted the idea of schools as “social hubs” for communities and noted specifically his opposition Tennessee’s third grade retention law.
He also criticized Lee for working with Michigan-based Hillsdale College earlier this year to allow the college to sponsor charter schools in Tennessee. Charter school proponents intend to undermine the public school system, he said.
“You see it across the board. You see it when they underfund public education to strangle it, so it withers on the vine and appears weak,” he said.
With days left until the Nov. 8 election, Martin also acknowledged a significant gap in advertisement spending between his campaign’s and Lee’s. That gap, he noted, is especially prominent on television.
“What we don’t have in money for television we’ve got in heart,” he told his supporters.
