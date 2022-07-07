The Blount County Democratic Party issued a press release Thursday, July 7 formally disavowing the candidacy of Dylan Kelley, 26, who filed to run for Tennessee State House District 8 against incumbent Republican Jerome Moon. The Tennessee Democratic Party has also disavowed Kelley.
Kelley, an Alcoa resident, was arrested in June on charges of domestic violence and interference with 911 calls.
Alcoa Police report that Kelley’s 21-year-old girlfriend told them that he had been abusing her physically for weeks. The police report states that Kelley had previously threatened to kill her and her nephew.
The incident that pushed her to call for law enforcement, police say, occurred as Kelley struck her across the chest, stomach and arms during an argument. He reportedly took her phone from her to keep her from calling 911. Police add that Kelley admitted to beating his girlfriend.
He has pleaded guilty to the charges. The case against him has been disposed, and he is currently free on supervised release.
Election rules don’t allow for Kelley’s removal from the Aug. 4 ballot. However, the Blount County and Tennessee Democratic Parties will not “support his candidacy nor promote it,” per a press statement repudiating Kelley.
Nathan Higdon, chair of the Blount County Democratic Party, told The Daily Times that he wanted voters to make as informed a choice as possible when voting begins.
He noted that the Blount County Democratic Party was informed of the charges against Kelley and contacted the state party to determine how to proceed.
“I’m confident that — empowered with more information — voters will be able to make better choices.” Higdon stressed that he aimed to make the party’s position on Kelley clear before early voting begins July 15.
“Over the past five years, we’ve seen trust in the political system erode with politicians acting with reckless abandon and behaviors that go against our stated values. To not hold our candidates and politicians accountable, especially on the local level, regardless of party affiliation, is a dereliction of the duties of leadership in our community,” he wrote in an exchange with The Daily Times.
Reached for comment, Rep. Moon’s office declined to comment on the charges against Kelley.
