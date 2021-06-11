DENSO will hold a fast-track hiring event for open production and logistic positions throughout the day on June 16 at Pellissippi State Community College's Blount County campus, 2713 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Friendsville.
Participants will complete DENSO's plant skills review test. The test is computer based, but computer proficiency is not required. Those who pass the review test will be interviewed and may leave the event with a same-day, contingent job offer. Manufacturing experience is not required.
Participants also will be entered to win either tickets to Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Sevierville or a $100 gas card. Positions offer a high earning potential in addition to a $500 sign-on bonus. Pay starts out at $16 per hour for second and third shifts and $15 per hour for first shift.
Reservations for the hiring event are required. Visit densocareers.com/maryville or call 865-982-7000, ext. 2553, to register. After registering, participants will receive information on how to prepare for the skills test.
