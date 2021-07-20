Blount County's largest employer is looking to add to its team today. DENSO is holding a fast-track hiring event throughout the day at Pellissippi State's Blount County campus.
Attendees will be presented with a same-day job offer that includes a $500 sign-on bonus. Starting pay is $15 an hour for first shift positions and $16 an hour for second- and third-shift employees. Benefits include a company-matched 401(k), paid holidays, vacation days, insurance and access to DENSO's on-site amenities.
Previous manufacturing experience is not essential; however, a high school diploma or equivalent certification is required for the job.
Those who wish to attend the hiring event must register in advance by visiting the company website at www.densocareers.com/Maryville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.