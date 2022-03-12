Amid historic surges in gas prices nationwide, DENSO has announced that it will now provide employees at its Maryville location with access to five electric vehicle chargers.
The chargers, Beam Global’s EV ARCT solar-powered charging systems, may be used by employees with fully electric vehicles and hybrid plug-in vehicles.
BEAM Global CEO Desmond Wheatley commended the move, saying in a media release that, “DENSO is empowering its team members to get to and from work more sustainably with the carbon-free electricity that EV ARC systems provide. And they’re removing environmental impact from the EV charger installation because EV ARC deploys without construction.”
DENSO’s Electrification Systems Vice President Mark Moses concurred, adding that the company is working towards realizing its strategy for the future.
“The charger deployment helps us support our employees and represents a key part of DENSO’s future vision: helping society become greener and safer through innovative technology,” Moses said.
DENSO’s interest in electrification is established. In 2018, Kenichiro Ito, then-CEO of DENSO International America, announced that the manufacturer would “ramp up” production of research and development and production of EVs. Company representatives have said that DENSO aims to be carbon neutral by 2035.
Though there are numerous EV charging stations throughout Blount County, lack of charging infrastructure still complicates more widespread adoption, according to reporting from the International Atomic Energy Agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.