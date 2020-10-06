Fire and emergency departments responded Tuesday after a Maryville house was accidentally ignited with a blowtorch. There were no injuries.
Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp told The Daily Times that 15 Maryville firefighters, three Alcoa firefighters and American Medical Response personnel responded to 201 Candora St., Maryville.
Responders arrived around noon after a blowtorch the homeowner was using to kill vegetation outside the attached garage ignited the home. Fire damage was contained to the garage, while some smoke damage affected the upstairs part of the house.
The total damage was estimated to be more than $50,000, Crisp said.
