A Seymour man was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies who allege he attacked his 17-year-old girlfriend, and would not allow her to leave his mother’s house from Sunday, Jan. 26, until Tuesday morning, Jan 28.
Deputies arrested William Shaffer, 23, on Tuesday, charging him with aggravated assault, kidnapping, making false reports to law enforcement officers, interference with emergency calls, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and vandalism.
The charges stem after William Shaffer’s mother, Kimberly Shaffer, reported the incident to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at 11:24 a.m. Tuesday, according to BCSO reports.
Kimberly Shaffer said her son came home on Sunday and he was fighting with his 17-year-old girlfriend, and the pair were still at her Seymour home on Tuesday.
On Tuesday afternoon, deputies went to the Seymour home where a white male answered the door and told deputies his name was “Kevin.” Minutes later, the man said he was William Shaffer, according to the reports. When asked where his girlfriend was, he stated she was not there.
Deputies then entered the residence and searched the home, and found the 17-year-old girl hiding behind a door. Law enforcement personnel documented the girl had multiple visible injuries including scratches and bruises on her face, upper torso and arms. She also stated her nose was likely broken.
Deputies requested dispatch send American Medical Response crews to evaluate her condition. She was transported to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville for further evaluation.
BCSO deputies also called for assistance from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. When SCSO arrived, they determined the 17-year-old girl was reported as a missing juvenile, and was truant from school for the previous two days.
Victim’s account
The 17-year-old girl told deputies she and William Shaffer were in a fight in Sevier County before heading to William Shaffer’s mother’s home in Seymour on Sunday evening.
When they arrived at the Seymour residence, her boyfriend shoved her to the ground in the driveway, causing her to hit her head on the asphalt. The girl lost consciousness, according the BCSO reports. When she woke up, she started vomiting and pleaded with him to let her seek medical attention because she suffers from Von Willebrand disease — a bleeding disorder — and a head injury could have been fatal.
The girl added at some point during the two days, William Shaffer took her cellphone, removed her SIM card and destroyed it to prevent her from calling for help.
Mother’s account
On Tuesday morning, Kimberly Shaffer told deputies what happened during the past two days at her home.
Kimberly Shaffer said she was unable to call authorities or leave her house until Tuesday because she was terrified of her son. While her son was asleep on Tuesday morning, she sneaked out of the house and headed to a friend’s home to call police.
On Sunday evening, Kimberly Shaffer recalled she heard a loud boom and minutes later her son entered the house. She said “William’s girlfriend tried to crawl on her hands and knees as William dragged (her) into the residence.” She became fearful of the situation after noticing bruises on the girl’s face, and asked her son what was going on and he responded: “(She) was cheating on me so I hit her.”
The girl was struggling to get away and the fight continued in the living room, Kimberly Shaffer said in the reports. Kimberly Shaffer was so terrified of the situation she threw her hands up in the air, closed her eyes and started repeatedly shouting “will you please go, please leave and go away!”
She also reported the two fought “for a while,” and she saw her son on top of the girl holding her mouth closed so she could not scream for help while yelling, “shut up, shut up!”
Kimberly Shaffer continued pleading for them to leave, but they refused, according to the BCSO report, and the pair went into the bathroom. She stated the fight seemed to de-escalate after they left the bathroom, but they did not leave the house until deputies intervened.
William Shaffer was being held in custody at the Blount County jail on bonds totaling $47,500 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions court.
