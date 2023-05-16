Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Maryville women Monday, May 15 after they were allegedly caught in the act of robbing a home. Alicea Harlene Crowder, 49, Lee Shirley Road, and Tasha Maranda Dugan, 39, Six Mile Road, have been charged with aggravated burglary.
According to a report, law enforcement received a call from a 49-year-old Knoxville man at about 7:30 a.m. Monday, saying he could see two women on a camera feed entering a residence he owned on Six Mile Road. Deputies responded to the home and began to search it, coming across a woman later identified as Dugan. They took her into custody and continued searching the home, eventually finding a woman identified as Crowder hiding under clothes in a closet.
The homeowner showed deputies pictures of Crowder carrying a bag inside the residence, which deputies said they found empty. They also found another bag full of the homeowner’s belongings with a card bearing Dugan’s name and a yellow bag with “numerous narcotics and two syringes.”
Crowder and Dugan were arrested and transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility at 9:24 a.m. Crowder was charged with aggravated burglary and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. Dugan was charged with aggravated burglary, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/delivery/sale of schedule I-VII controlled substances, simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana.
The two were being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,000 and $14,500 pending 1:30 p.m. May 18 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
