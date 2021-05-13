Four Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and a state trooper received lifesaving commendations after they saved a man from a burning vehicle, Sheriff James Berrong announced Wednesday in a BCSO Facebook post.
Cpl. Nick Nitzband and deputies Austin Kirkland, Greg McCowan and Christina Wallen received the Sheriff’s Office Lifesaving Award, given to employees “directly responsible for saving a life, or where there is evidence that an employee’s actions prolonged a human life.”
Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Evan Lane was awarded the Law Enforcement Commendation, given to an officer from another agency “for an exceptional act of valor that aids someone who is clearly in need.”
Deputies on March 15 were dispatched to a vehicle-on-fire call on Defoe Circle, BCSO said. A male driver had struck a house and was still in the vehicle; the accelerator was pressed to the floor, causing the tires to spin, and a friction fire started.
Wallen arrived first and found the disoriented and incoherent man clinging to the steering wheel. The fire was “causing peril” to deputies and Lane as they tried to extract the man, who was suffering a medical emergency and physically resisting.
Responders weren’t able to put the fire out with an extinguisher, but firefighters sprayed the vehicle to control the fire as deputies tried to wake up the man and remove him from the vehicle. Deputies administered aid before an American Medical Response ambulance arrived.
The man had no recollection of the incident. He was treated at Blount Memorial Hospital.
“The quick actions of Deputy Wallen, Deputy Kirkland, Deputy McCowan, Cpl. Nitzband and Trooper Evan Lane likely saved the life of the victim,” BCSO said.
