Thursday afternoon, a deputy was patrolling on a motorcycle when someone hit him from behind, causing the motorcycle to land on its side and slide across the road, according to an accident report from Blount County Sheriff's Office.
Deputy Freddie Delano Potenza, 54, and Nancy Helton Sauls, 67, collided on U.S. Highway 411 South at 2:22 p.m. on Oct. 14.
According to the report, Sauls said she was in the right lane when a vehicle in front of her promptly braked. She said she moved into the left lane to avoid the braking vehicle and hit Potenza.
From other witness reports and investigation, deputies determined that Potenza was attempting to make a U-turn in the middle turning lane to go assist another deputy with a traffic stop.
When Potenza was in the middle lane, he was hit by Sauls, who had swerved into the turning lane while trying to avoid the braking vehicle in the right lane, according to the report.
Potenza was transported to UT Medical for possible injuries. Marian O'Briant, Public Information Officer for BCSO, said he was discharged Thursday night and is recovering at home.
