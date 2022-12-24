Considering all the number of people in East Tennessee that Second Harvest Food Bank serves — as well as the economic uncertainty that it and all other non-profits faced over the past year — it’s significant that the organization was still able to keep up with a growing demand for its services.
Not that it’s been easy. The challenges remain. However, according to Elaine Streno, Second Harvest Food Bank’s Executive Director, the agency has still managed to fulfill the needs of its clientele.
“The giving has been strong this year, but the demand for food has increased,” Streno said. “Our largest annual fundraiser, ‘Double Your Donation Day,’ was December 8, 2022. The results from that event raised $1.575,193.30, which equals to 4,725,580 meals. Our ‘Double Your Donations’ Day for 2021 raised $1.5 million, which was the equivalent of 4.5 million meals.”
Streno said that some of Second Harvest Food Bank’s partnering organizations reported a 20% increase in the demand for food. “I was talking to one of our Sevier County agencies just today, and he has seen a 40% increase in requests for food,” she said. “The increased cost of food is one of the reasons why the demand has increased.”
Nevertheless, Second Harvest is heavily invested in a number of initiatives throughout the 18 counties in East Tennessee that it serves. “We partner with 650 non-profit agencies and schools who supply food directly to the needy,” Streno said. “We are a Feeding America affiliate and we began serving food to our community in 1982.”
As it notes on its website, Second Harvest’s programs target every demographic in every corner of East Tennessee. The outreach includes programs that are specifically aimed at feeding children, taking food to seniors and meeting the needs of families in need of assistance. It’s a broad reach, but the goal is very specific — that is, that no one, no matter how young or how old they might be, will go without food in those areas that Second Harvest serves.
According to statistics shared on its website, in 2021 alone, Second Harvest distributed more than 22 million pounds of food through its various feeding programs and participating partners.
Those programs include Food for Kids, a collaborative efforts between Second Harvest and public schools within the food bank’s service area. The program provides healthy, easily-prepared food to the most vulnerable children in the local community. There are currently 280 schools participating in the program, which provides more than 1,100,000 meals for more than 12,000 children at no cost to either the schools or the students. A summer program involves nearly 90 participating partners and feeds more than 6,500 children.
In addition, School Pantries, located on school property, provide children and their families with staple items, allowing them to stretch their monthly food budgets and still get the nutritious additives that they need through scheduled monthly food distributions.
The Senior Outreach program serves the elderly population, which, according to statistics quoted on the Second Harvest website, are disproportionately at risk of hunger compared to other age groups. Senior Outreach currently serves 870+ seniors each month in 14 counties.
Other initiatives include a Food Rescue program that recovers food that might otherwise be wasted and discarded as surplus to feed those in need. Food pantries, shelters, senior housing and facilities are among the beneficiaries that are able to save thousands of dollars a month from the reclaimed food supply.
In addition, the Fresh Pantry Program puts the emphasis on distributing healthier foods. The Food Sourcing program offers free, discount and purchased products to nonprofit agency partners. Likewise, the Nutrition Access Program improves access to healthy food and provides education on nutrition. It gives school teachers, children and families the resources needed to understand and take advantage of healthy food choices, while empowering people to make better food choices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.