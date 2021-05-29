When Will Kuhn traveled recently to Island Home, a Knoxville neighborhood close to Ijams Nature Center, he reveled at hearing two different species of cicadas clumped together in the surrounding nature.
But he hasn’t had that same luck in Blount County.
Kuhn, the director of science and research at Discover Life in America (DLiA), a nonprofit partner of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, said that while there has been a “small pocket” of cicadas reported in Cades Cove, they’ve not been out in force in the area.
That mirrors what other Blount Countians told The Daily Times. The long-awaited Brood X cicadas have emerged, but some locals haven’t seen or heard them, despite predictions of swarms and deafening sounds.
“They’re still not very prevalent,” Kuhn said. “Not nearly as many out there as there are like in the valley in Knoxville and even in Sevier County. ... They are in Cades Cove, but just not very many of them.”
Catey McClary, president and CEO of the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont, said she has seen cicadas at her Seymour home, but there haven’t been high reports of them at Tremont.
“We’re not being overrun like some other places,” McClary said. “There might be a couple here or there, but it’s not newsworthy for us, unfortunately.”
Even local Ryan Bolinger, who teaches and coaches football at Sequoyah High School in Madisonville but lives in Maryville, said he hasn’t really had any experiences with cicadas recently.
“I have not seen any at all yet this year,” Bolinger said via text message.
“Cicada Safari,” an app developed by insect expert Gene Kritsky and the Mount St. Joseph University Center for IT Engagement, allows users to post photos of cicada sightings.
As of Saturday afternoon, 11 users had posted cicada sighting photos in the Knoxville area, but only one had posted for the Blount County area; it was near Seymour.
Why are some locals having a tough time finding the cicadas?
“I don’t know if it’s an elevational thing or just that kind of (is) the edge of the range,” Kuhn said. “Maybe it’s just a little too far south. ... Or it’s just a habitat thing, that it’s just not quite what they want. It seems like they would be there because it’s similar kind of trees and stuff, but I don’t know.”
McClary is confident that elevation is the culprit.
“(Cicadas) typically are found at lower elevations, not at higher elevations,” McClary said. “They tend to like just different habitats. They do like oak trees. ... They would generally be found in an area and then just burrow in the ground around specific trees. So it’s probably (that) we’re just at higher elevations. They’re sporadic.”
Despite the apparent cicada shortage, DLiA is on the lookout for them in local areas, using volunteers, seasonal workers and park staff. Kuhn plans to search more specifically for cicadas in Cades Cove and possibly the Foothills Parkway.
Ones that are found may be collected by DLiA and added to natural history collections. Researchers then would be able to reference them in the future, and genetic data may be taken from the cicadas as well.
