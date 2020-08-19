Throughout the pandemic, about 5,000 Blount County children up to age 5 have continued to receive Imagination Library books thanks to the Kiwanis Club of Maryville and the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation, officials said.
Through the program, enrolled children receive a free, age-appropriate book every month in the mail, regardless of family income.
The mailing system has worked well, said Regina Jennings, Blount County Imagination Library Committee chairwoman. She said parents report that the young children who have been confined to their homes during the pandemic are excited to receive new books each month. The program also provides a library of books for parents to read to their children.
New enrollments have decreased in the past six months, most likely due to the closure of schools and day cares, officials said. Parents or guardians can enroll children online at imaginationlibrary.com or by completing an enrollment brochure and mailing it in.
Brochures are available at the Blount County Public Library, Blount Memorial Hospital Birthing Center, day care centers, Head Start centers and pediatrician offices throughout the county. These enrollment forms can be mailed in or dropped off at the Blount County Public Library in the children’s section.
It usually takes about six weeks for the books to start arriving. Any child up to their fifth birthday is eligible to receive books. The database is confidential.
Since 2005, more than 750,000 books have been mailed to children in Blount County through the support of the Kiwanis Club of Maryville, the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation and the Dollywood Foundation, officials said.
Maryville Kiwanis members, citing research, note that children who participate in the Imagination Library have demonstrated stronger speech and vocabulary skills, are more prepared to begin school and have stronger early reading skills.
Research studies also show that children who have at least 25 books in the home complete an average of two more years of schooling compared to those who have no books, Kiwanis members said.
