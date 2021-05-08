A second Blount-based Amazon facility is in the works, at Maryville’s Laurel Branch Park, according to documents obtained by The Daily Times.
Developer Seefried Industrial Properties is well into the design process for a proposed 142,930-square-foot, one-story, 43-foot tall warehouse, “designed for package delivery service,” according to detailed site plan and warehouse design documents.
It would be built at Laurel Branch Park on about 44 acres, just off the Robert C. Jackson Drive Extension.
Seefried is in the process of buying land there from Maryville for about $6.5 million, a sale City Council approved in January. The company has partnered for years with Amazon to build online warehouses for the online retail giant in numerous states, including Tennessee: Seefried currently is working on Amazon’s “Project Iris” distribution center in Shelby County.
Even though Maryville city staff received warehouse design documents the first week of May, they have yet to close on the deal with Seefried.
Though design documents don’t mention Amazon specifically — referring to the entity set to occupy the facility only as the “tenant,” — a page on Seefried Industrial Properties’ website in March listed an “Amazon Delivery Station — DNA8 Maryville, TN” under Southeast Region Development Manager Dennis Barnette’s career highlights.
That listing has since been removed from the website.
The Daily Times reached out to Barnette by email and to a company marketing representative by phone but did not receive a response by press time.
On one inspection application document with Seefried Industrial Properties listed as the applicant, the project is called “Laurel Branch Park DNA8 Industrial Site.”
Design documents also show a distinctive blue stripe across the top of the facility, characteristic of Amazon delivery centers nationwide.
Replying to a request for comment on the development, Amazon spokesman Johnson Norman said in an email the company doesn’t comment on “our future roadmap.”
“Amazon is a dynamic business and we are constantly exploring new locations. We weigh a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites to best serve customers,” Norman emailed. “(We) are not yet commenting on any specific operations plans in Tennessee.”
Maryville City Manager Greg McClain said he could not comment on whether or not the warehouse was associated with Amazon.
Though the project appears to be in preliminary planning stages — designs state the facility has been “issued for construction” — documents give some details about what the warehouse’s workforce and operations could look like.
A “proposed occupant load” indicates 263 people could be in the warehouse’s storage area, 649 in its assembly area and 14 in its business area — a total of 926 people.
Further, documents note, “it is anticipated that the facility will have two shifts, working days and evenings. There may be a third shift added at peak season.”
Layouts designed by Barge Design Solutions show 72 “van staging” parking spaces, 72 “van loading” parking spaces, 12 truck-loading bays and nearly 1,000 more parking spaces surrounding the warehouse.
Entrances and exits to the warehouse lot — four total — are proposed on Big Springs Road and Robert C. Jackson Drive.
If the “DNA8” project proceeds, the warehouse would be the second significant Amazon project in Blount. The company on Feb. 2 formally announced with Gov. Bill Lee and local leaders the advent of a separate 1-million-square-foot warehouse in Alcoa, a project The Daily Times first reported in December 2020.
Before Feb. 2, leaders who knew about the Alcoa warehouse said they were under nondisclosure agreements and could not mention Amazon when talking about the more than $200 million development.
City of Maryville leaders have not discussed the warehouse in any public meetings, but nevertheless have dedicated resources and money to building roads and utilities in Laurel Branch Park to serve the multiple businesses potentially locating there.
In March, City Council approved $400,000 for infrastructure design and sanitary sewer construction.
During an April 6 meeting, the council greenlighted $100,000 for a road connecting Big Springs Road and West Lamar Alexander Parkway, potentially for better traffic access to the warehouse site.
Additionally, the city may soon begin grading work in Laurel Branch Park to make unsold land more attractive to potential buyers.
That may cost more than $3 million and will come to City Council for a vote if it moves forward.
A high-resolution image showing layout designs for the warehouse site is available with the online version of this article along with a map of its location at thedailytimes.com.
