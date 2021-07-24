Alcoa commissioners in a split vote last week approved on first reading a number of provisions that ultimately will make way for a dense, single-family development on the northernmost portion of the Springbrook Farm city center project.
The most controversial of these so far was a law change to allow 40-foot-wide lots in a mixed-use zone — something the city’s code doesn’t currently permit.
So dense is the concept for a 123-lot, single-family home development on Mills Street, it needed a zoning law change to move forward.
Atwell Group — the engineering firm for the project — specifically requested this zoning law change in conjunction with South Carolina-based RealtyLink — the project’s developer — and Clayton Properties Group-owned Goodall Home, which likely will deliver the actual houses.
So, after a public meeting to answer residents’ questions, planning commissioners voted July 15 to change the law from allowing 50-foot minimum lot sizes to 40-foot minimums.
Planning Commissioner Kathy Thompson voted “no.”
City Commissioner Tracey Cooper did the same Friday, July 23, during a called meeting, voting “no” on the 40-foot-wide lot allowance. The code change still passed 3-1, even though Commissioner Vaughn Belcher expressed reservations as well.
City Manager Mark Johnson spoke in favor of the development Friday and the necessity to allow smaller lot sizes for it, concurring with planning staff that has recommended the project for approval at every step.
The original Springbrook Farm master plan from 2017 didn’t show small lot sizes in the Mills Street area.
A newly approved master plan — one of Friday’s votes — does, and it banks on the 123-home development.
Cooper said her vote was informed by a personal investigation of the development’s layout: She drove up and down Mills Street, counting existing homes and considering how the neighborhood would look with an additional 64 40-foot lots added. There are only 25 homes on the street’s north side right now.
“If I lived on Mills Street currently, and I looked out my front door and saw (the 64 lots), I would lose my religion,” Cooper said. “That’s too close for me.”
Cooper, like Thompson, said most of her reservations were about homes along Mills Street, not the ones planned further into Springbrook Farm.
Though developers want to get as many lots as they can on the more than 25-acre property, Cooper and Thompson insisted the transition to high-density living should be smoother: Build 50-foot-or-wider lots on Mills and then 40s behind, they suggested.
But that’s now how the project is shaping up.
Friday’s vote nearly saw Belcher opposed as well, but after noting planning staff had done “a lot of research and study” about the project, answering his questions thoroughly during the meeting, he said, “I feel better about it,” and voted to allow the 40-foot lots.
Alcoa residents Dustin and Wendy Teffeteller attended the meeting and afterward expressed consternation with the project: They own several rentals in the county and are in the process of buying property in the Mills Street area.
Dustin Teffeteller said it is problematic that city staff is using Northshore Town Center — an upscale Knox County residential/commercial development with very tight lots that staff and commissioners recently toured — as an example of what Atwell/RealtyLink’s project will look like.
“You’re comparing apples and oranges,” Dustin Teffeteller said, a sentiment his wife expressed in text messages after she left the meeting. Neither got a chance to speak on the vote before it passed — despite raised hands — and Alcoa City Attorney Stephanie Coleman noted the city doesn’t have to permit public comment on agenda items at every meeting.
What Teffeteller might have said of the development if he had a chance to address commissioners he expressed in an interview after the meeting.
“If I was trying to purchase that as an individual and then tried to get (the 40-foot lot amendment), I don’t think I would be allowed,” he said.
Since it first came to public consideration in June, many citizens have spoken out on the development and the dense residential, quasi-urban and commercial growth around the city’s schools.
They’ve questioned whether the benefits — increased, more diverse housing for a fast-growing population — outweigh the profits that developers would score.
Pressure from the community may have paid off in a small way since June: Companies already scaled back by decreasing the number of lots from about 140 to 123.
Developers and leaders estimate these homes may average between $275,000 and $375,000. Small properties at a Goodall Homes development in Maryville called Morgan Park have sold at similar rates.
But all is not said and done.
The 40-foot-wide zoning law change will get a second reading Aug. 10, when Alcoa’s Board of Commissioners is set to vote for it on second reading.
