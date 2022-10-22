After over an hour of public comment and a lengthy debate, the Blount County Board of Commissioners voted 10-10 on a resolution meant to check residential growth. The resolution failed, one vote short of the majority needed for its adoption.
Had it passed, the resolution would have limited newly constructed residential lot sizes in the Rural District 1 and Suburbanizing zones of the county. Lot sizes in the suburbanizing zone would have needed to be a minimum of 29,185 square feet when connected to sewer and 32,670 square feet when connected to the county’s septic system. Rural District 1 zoning would have required a lot size of 32,670 square feet. Those limits have their roots in a debate that opened in 2021 over residents’ concerns over growth, density and rurality in the county.
As a product of that debate, the commission last year voted to establish an ad hoc planning subcommittee to study growth and development. The committee then issued recommendations including eliminating provisions for cluster developments and advocating for engaging a firm to provide its own development recommendations. Despite initial support, the commission declined to eliminate cluster development provisions; it took a vote to fund a $95,000 external growth study during its September meeting.
About 15 people spoke in favor of the resolution during the meeting’s public comment period. Many of the speakers emphasized their attachment to the low density and rural nature of the county, and cited a need to preserve the county’s “rural beauty” as a reason for adopting the resolution.
Kevin McNeill pressed commissioners to pass the measure, saying that current infrastructure wouldn’t support extensive growth. “We do not want large, dense subdivisions adversely impacting the infrastructure of our municipalities and county. We are concerned with the loss of Blount County natural beauty. We ask that you plug the 7,000 square foot hole (in zoning ordinance) with your ‘yes’ vote,” he said.
Kim Fanning, a recent transplant to Blount County, likewise said that aesthetics and potential infrastructure strain accounted for her support for the resolution. “I am strongly in favor of larger lot size to maintain the spacious beauty of Maryville and that particular area of our community,” she noted.
She added that “the high density traffic will impede and compromise response times for ambulance, fire and police.”
A smaller number of people spoke against the resolution. Bobby Eason, executive director of Foothills Community Development Corporation, a nonprofit that aims to connect low-income people with home ownership opportunities, argued that the minimums would push young people, especially, out of Blount County.
Originally from a small, rural North Texas town, Eason said, “I knew that if I wanted to find meaningful employment, in a field that I was passionate about, we would have to relocate to find such an opportunity. I can tell you from experience that was a difficult decision to make. To have to leave your family and friends behind to pursue a better life for yourself, and your wife and your kids is not easy.” The lot size resolution would drive up the cost of housing, he commented, making it likelier that his children would need to relocate in their adulthood.
Others who spoke against the resolution, primarily people working within real estate, urged commissioners to wait until the recently commissioned county growth study is complete before adopting new zoning.
Once public comment concluded, Commissioner John Giles, who was sworn into office in September, asked how other commissioners had decided to increase lot sizes to the minimums given in the resolution.
Commissioner Steve Mikels responded and disputed the notion that the resolution would increase housing prices in the county.
“These questions could have been easily answered prior to tonight,” he said. “This board of commissioners, the planning commission, has done nothing to eliminate and — read my lips — eliminate affordable housing. There is no such thing, none, hasn’t been, in over a year. Nothing that we do tonight or don’t do tonight or have done has caused the lack of affordable housing in this county.” Instead, Mikels said, materials prices have driven housing costs upward.
Opposition to the measure from commissioners proved equally significant, however. “There is a desire here to deal with roads and deal with infrastructure and do other things, but this potential may be actually going in an opposite direction, quite honestly,” Commissioner David Wells said. “That is alarming, to think that we might actually harm ourselves, rather than benefit ourselves.”
He noted that he was highly concerned about the magnitude of the proposed increase to lot sizes. In the R1 zone, he said, the resolution would increase lot sizes by 42%. In the suburbanizing zone, lot sizes would jump 317% for units connected to sewer.
Commissioner Ron French referenced the external study as a reason for voting down the resolution. Noting that the commission would decide on a request for further funding of that study later in the meeting, he said, “I don’t confess to know what I think is going to come down the pike,” French said. “But I do know that there’s a resolution tonight to hire this group, so if we think that we know what’s best, or we’re going to vote cause we think we know what’s best, why are we spending this money to give this group for this study?”
Yet, the impending study failed to dissuade several commissioners of the need to act on development. Commissioner Nick Bright said, “I’ve heard a lot of people say, ‘Just wait on the study. We need to wait on this study that we paid for.’ I can look at this, and I can tell you, that I don’t need a study to tell us that this isn’t worth a d----.”
Similarly, Commissioner Mike Akard commented, “The study’s trying to help us prevent rapid growth. If everybody gets what that means, it’s huge compared to this.” He went on to say that “the whole aspect of it is to help preserve the look of Blount County. We had somebody say ‘this’ll be spreading it out.’ That’s the idea. We want it to spread out.”
Commissioners Dyran Bledsoe, Rick Carver, Mike Caylor, Ron French, John Giles, Scott King, Earl McMahan, Tom Stinnett, Linda Webb and David Wells voted against the resolution. Commissioner Brad Bowers was absent; all other board members voted to approve the resolution.
As the vote result was announced, parts of the crowd groaned; others applauded.
