Attempts at online fame recently led to the arrests of at least six local teens, who are charged with school thefts and vandalism, law enforcement agencies said.
Blount County and Maryville City schools sent messages to parents and guardians asking them to monitor students’ social media activities last month after incidents linked to a TikTok trend called “devious licks.”
The Urban Dictionary states that a lick is a successful type of theft that results in an acceptable, impressive and rewarding payday for the protagonist.
MCS described the problem to families like a digital dare, “focused on encouraging students to steal property from their schools and capture the actions through video and/or photos and to post online.” BCS gave a broader description, including vandalism, being disrespectful to teachers or filing false reports.
Five Heritage High School students have been charged with “theft by delinquent” or “vandalism by delinquent,” the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Blount County Schools incidents involved soap dispensers, soap packets and a paper towel dispenser, said Amanda Vance, supervisor of elementary instruction and district communications.
One Maryville High School student was arrested for allegedly stealing a soap dispenser, the Maryville Police Department said. Two other MHS students received citations in response to theft reports there.
Maryville Junior High School reports included nine thefts and one vandalism, with citations issued in each, Police Chief Tony Crisp said.
Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone said her district had been fortunate so far to not be hit by the problem.
‘Unfortunate fad’
MCS told families, “Our schools have experienced vandalism and theft of soap dispensers, paper towel dispensers, personal items from teachers’ desks, and costly damage to school property. In response, we are issuing consequences with citations of theft and vandalism as well as school punishments.”
“Parents and guardians, please talk with your students about this unfortunate fad,” the message continued. “Help convey the seriousness of students making poor choices and taking actions of vandalism and theft. It would also be a good time to discuss the consequences that occur through the promotion of social media by helping students process being a good and safe consumer of digital information and material.”
BCS also encouraged families to monitor students’ social media accounts. “Most of our students do exactly what is expected of them each day. However, because they are teenagers, they can make poor choices,” it noted.
“Please be aware that any student who participates in these criminal activities will face immediate disciplinary action at the school and district levels,” BCS warned. “Additionally, BCSO may charge students for vandalism, theft, or false report if the incident warrants.”
All three local public school districts are on fall break this week.
The social media platform has removed “devious licks” videos and a search for the term now leads to the message: “This phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines. Promoting a safe and positive experience is TikTok’s top priority. For more information, we invite you to review our Community Guidelines.”
Digital illiteracy
“Devious licks” on TikTok wasn’t the only problem for local schools and law enforcement caused by social media recently.
On Sept. 21, BCSO sent extra deputies to HHS “out of an abundance of caution due to some threatening social media posts that were shared among students” the previous evening, said Marian O’Briant, public information officer for the agency.
Investigators determined the posts were related to a school shooting at another Heritage High School that is in Virginia, but BCSO sent the extra deputies as a precaution, she said.
