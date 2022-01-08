From the outside, Bud and Judy Sigwalt’s home in Maryville’s Country Meadows suburban subdivision resembles most of the other houses on the block. However once one walks inside, the difference becomes clear. A miniature model village that extends from the mantle above the fireplace to several shelves in throughout the living and dining areas transports the visitor back in time more than 150 years, revisiting an era of English history romanticized by Charles Dickens in his classic story “A Christmas Carol” and reimagined by someone who’s obviously partial to that particular period.
The home’s owner, Judy Sigwalt, has indulged her love of miniatures for the past 30 years, although she took a hiatus from setting up her annual display for the past three. “Life got in the way,” she said. That makes this year’s setup particularly special. Everything is executed with minute attention to detail — complete with its quaint hotels, charming churches — unique specialty shops, and all the other amenities an English town of that period would possess. Tiny figurines walk the village streets and go about their business, some on horse-drawn carriages, others on the miniature carousel and some that skate on a tiny frozen pond. The landscape is given over to hills, foliage, trees and various other trappings of an English countryside, all of it immaculately arranged and seemingly undisturbed by any outside intrusions.
“I was raised in a family of nine children and it wasn’t always easy,” Judy said. “We would take cereal boxes, paint them and model them into buildings for our imaginary cities. Then, when I was in my 30s, I began building dollhouses. I was a member of the Jaycees and one year I built one that was used as a raffle prize. I began building more dollhouses after that.”
Eventually, she became enamored with the Dickens Village miniatures sold by a mail-order company called Department 56. It’s a specialty site that offers a variety of Christmas villages, keepsakes, collectables, and other novelties with holiday themes. She would find those items at certain specialties stores located near the couple’s former hometown of Carpentersville, Illinois, where they lived prior to moving to Maryville in 2013 after her husband Bud’s retirement. The Hallmark stores were one of those destinations in particular, and once she began modeling her tiny towns, she would go there to buy new buildings every year. She currently has 62 of those miniatures on display, but given the fact that she’s run out of room, several aren’t included. Nevertheless, every component in her collection is catalogued in a notebook and easily identified once they’re carefully packed away.
Judy said that she starts constructing her miniature village in mid November and it takes her between two to three weeks to complete. Bud, a former mechanic who worked on the vehicles used by the company that made Wonder Bread, dutifully does all the electrical work, giving the buildings the benefit of interior lighting and certain special additives for their own illumination.
While one particular part of the village is dedicated entirely to Dickens’ characters — Ebenezer’s Scrooge’s house and accounting office, as well as the home of Tiny Tim, are reproduced and represented — Judy has created backstories about other areas of the village and she gladly explains the purpose of each of its buildings and the activities of the citizenry who inhabit them. It’s a trait she seems to have picked up naturally, having been a licensed daycare and elderly home care professional given to keeping her clients entertained and engaged.
After 41 years of marriage, Bud seems a willing — and good-natured — observer as far as indulging Judy’s interest. “When we lived in Illinois, I went to the mall to buy her some buildings as a surprise gift,” he said. “The price tag shocked me — they were going for $800 to $900. I bought her three miniature figurines instead.”
Most of the buildings in Judy’s collection, the oldest of which date back to the mid 1980s, didn’t cost nearly as much. Still, their value increases once they’ve been retired and are no longer available. In total, she estimates that her collection is worth about $3,000. She doesn’t shop for new pieces on the internet (“You never know what you’re getting”) and instead looks forward to visiting The Christmas Store in Pigeon Forge, which, she said, is the only place in the area that offers a similar array of compatible collectables.
Not that Bud and Judy lack for decor. In addition to the Dickens village, the home they share with their son, two dogs and two birds boasts ample display cases filled with figurines, books, photos and a myriad of other mementos. They even go into detail when it comes to decorating their Christmas tree, giving it a different theme every year.
However unlike the holiday decor, the miniature village has a longer lifespan. It will remain on display at least until March before being packed away for next November.
“This is my therapy,” Judy says.
