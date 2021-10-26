East Tennessee has no shortage of breweries and varieties of craft beer, but it’s rare to find a wine bar that caters specifically to those with a taste for a vintage wine that’s culled from a vine.
Maryville’s Diamondjack Wine Bar offers that alternative with an array of 100 different wines and an upscale menu that can be paired with those libations. Owned by Maryville natives Micah and Rachel Talley, the business opened with limited capacity in August 2020 and has steadily increased its seating to 19 tables and seating for 42 customers. Occupying 1,100 square feet of a 100-year-old house overlooking East Lamar Alexander Parkway, it hosts guests inside, in a covered area out front and in an open picnic-type deck in back.
“This was a passion project for my wife and myself,” Micah Talley said. “I was exposed to the hospitality industry at an early age. My parents owned several modest restaurants in the area when I was growing up, and I personally have a lot of a background in fine dining style, having worked at Blackberry Farm, McCrady’s Tavern in South Carolina and the J.C. Holdway Restaurant in Knoxville. We wanted the opportunity to have our own seat at the table and we made DiamondJack our creative outlet.”
It initially took the couple nearly nine months to get the operation up and running. When they first purchased the property, they intended to make it their residence. However they eventually decided it was better suited for the business instead. They then enlisted Micah’s mother, Jennifer Talley, who happens to be a local interior designer, to help with the renovations.
Micah had gained his experience in the wine industry after receiving his introductory-level certification as a sommelier when he was working at Blackberry Farm, and it was while he was there that he developed his passion for wine. Rachel had worked as a real estate agent and she took responsibility for the business side of the operation.
“She kind of makes the world go round and I get to play and hobnob with alcohol all day,” Micah said. “It's a very good combination.”
Nevertheless, Micah said his role has grown. “I do a little little bit of everything. For the first few months that we were opened, I was kind of the chef and the sommelier, and, most nights, the bartender. Now, we’re leaning in a different direction where I'm getting to take a little more of an ownership role and step back from the daily operations. I had no real professional cooking experience, aside from a couple of fast-food jobs I had while growing up, but I always loved cooking. So now I kind of get to do a little bit of both of those things all the time, which is really, really fun for me.”
He credits his team of eight full-time employees with helping to run the operation. Chef Hanna Sharp helps oversee the menu. Chief sommelier Dylan Hayes curates the cocktails and the wine list.
Talley said that the name was inspired by a comic book character that he followed when he was a youngster, as well as by Jack “Legs” Diamond, a bootlegger and gangster during the prohibition era. “He was a rum runner kind of guy out of Chicago, whose mantra was to come into small houses like the one that we're in and set up illicit casinos. We wanted to embody that speak-easy type of vibe, but apply it more to a wine bar-type setting. It was a brainchild of mine to merge all those ideas.”
So too, the Talleys wanted to open an establishment that would be unique as far as what Maryville already had to offer.
“The idea started getting tossed around between my wife and myself, based off our desire to go sit on a patio and have a glass of wine,” he said. “At the time when we were thinking about it, there just weren't many options out there. I always wanted to be able to bring an experience to Maryville where you get a little bit of the high brow and a little bit of the low brow and also to show people that wine can be accessible at all price points, not just for those who who have enough money to spend on it. We offer liquor and beer as well, but our main focus and our main passion is wine.”
Talley said that the cuisine is sourced from biodynamic sources and sustainably made. “Our food concept and our wine concept run hand in hand,” he said. “We have wines from all over the world, some that are classic staples, and some that are a little bit more new age and funky.
