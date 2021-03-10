The Blount County Commission’s Budget Committee unanimously approved three school spending requests Tuesday, March 9, but a dispute over one of its actions last month simmered during the meeting.
Most of the discussion during the approximately 16-minute meeting related to the committee last month recommending a switch in which account Blount County Schools could draw money from for renovations to open the Eagleton College and Career Academy.
The Blount County Board of Education wanted the money to come from its capital improvements account, Fund 177, but with the Budget Committee’s recommendation, the Blount County Commission approved the money coming out of the schools’ general operating budget, Fund 141.
To avoid delay in converting Eagleton Middle School before classes start Aug. 1, the school board agreed to take the money from Fund 141, but several members argued that county officials overstepped their authority.
Split dollars
Tuesday’s Budget Committee meeting began with Commissioner Dodd Crowe, who doesn’t serve on that committee but chairs the commission’s Education Committee, speaking during the public comment period.
Crowe said the county saves money when it spends out of Fund 177, because the property taxes that flow into that account are devoted only to capital improvements in the county schools and are not split with the two city school districts, as property taxes sent to the general operating budget are.
“When a rural county school needs a new roof or an HVAC system, the county might allocate, let’s say, a million dollars for the project as a 177 item. Pretty straightforward. But if the project is spent out of 141 we have to kick a few hundred thousand to the city for no particular reason,” Crowe argued.
He called the Budget Committee modifying the ECCA spending request from Fund 177 to Fund 141 unprecedented and said that made the project more expensive. As a BCS teacher for three decades and commissioner for county District 6, Crowe said he is “definitely biased.”
“If anyone looks at the background and the membership of this committee, you’ll find city involvement and bias in the other direction,” Crowe said. “We need to do what’s right for the whole county, and when the commission allows the wants of the cities to take precedence over the multitudes of needs for our county we abandon those among us who need help the most.
“Fund 141 is the way the cities siphon money for extra wants at the expense of needed projects in the county,” he said. “Disguised appropriation tactics by this committee erode my and the community’s trust in our commission and the county government as a whole. Going forward I hope this committee will consider fairly representing the interests of the entire county.”
The committee passed without comment two requests from BCS, one to use $415,500 in state funding for a bonus for teachers and other certified personnel, money the state General Assembly approved in January, and another to spend $68,000 from the fund balance of Fund 141 for sports equipment and supplies for ECCA.
Lanier sewer
When the committee took up a plan to spend $453,200 from Fund 177 to replace the sewer system at Lanier Elementary, Commissioner Jared Anderson asked the county’s budget director, Randy Vineyard, to explain that there wasn’t enough remaining in this year’s revenues for Fund 177 to pay the full amount. The plan is to use $368,200 from Fund 177 and $85,000 from the fund balance for Fund 177, previously undesignated money.
Anderson said if the committee had approved last month’s spending proposal for the ECCA renovations out of Fund 177, there would not have been enough for the Lanier sewer project in that account.
“Did doing it this way make either project more expensive, as far as the cost of the project?” Anderson asked.
“No, any time you use fund balance you are using funds that have already been split,” Vineyard said.
Anderson said he supports both projects and it was on his mind last month that the Lanier sewer project might not receive a grant, as the school district had hoped.
Committee member Sharon Hannum, who made the motion last month to switch accounts, said she wanted to thank Anderson and Vineyard for “straightening out the record.”
In offering the amendment in February, Hannum said it was because the school board and commission previously had approved that source last year, before the project was put on hold during the pandemic.
School officials have said they requested the ECCA renovation money from Fund 141 last year because at that time Fund 177 did not have money remaining in the account for that year.
Later Tuesday, March 9, during the commission workshop, all commissioners present voted to forward all three school spending requests to the Blount County Commission for its March 18 meeting.
At the end of the workshop meeting, Mayor Ed Mitchell said he was glad the resolution to fund the Lanier sewer replacement was going to the full commission. “That’s been a long time coming,” he said.
He also said because the Budget Committee asked questions about the project, “We were able to go back and save the taxpayers $423,300.”
In May 2020 the proposed Blount County Schools budget for 2020-21 included spending $877,500 to replace the Lanier sewer plant. However, the Budget Committee, including Mitchell, objected to the school board’s plan to use nearly $3.1 million from the fund balance, previously undesignated funds, with the uncertainty at the beginning of the pandemic.
At the time Mitchell said, “When we talk about putting millions and millions of dollars into buildings that have less than 60% occupancy, I think we have an opportunity here, during this time, to take that money and reinvest it in the kids and the teachers instead of in bricks and mortar and failing sewer systems and things such as that.”
The original budget proposal was based on replacing the wastewater treatment plant on the campus with one of the same capacity installed in 1988. A preliminary engineering report prepared for a grant application found the school would need less capacity even at its maximum enrollment.
