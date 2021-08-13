A fire left a house on the 400 block of Disco Loop Road in Friendsville severely damaged Thursday evening.
Firefighters from the Friendsville, Maryville, Alcoa, Blount County and Greenback departments all responded to the fire at 429 Disco Loop Road, staying there for almost five hours, Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Steve Hargis said Friday.
The call came in to emergency services at 5:36 p.m., and responders first arrived at 5:42 p.m. Friendsville brought 12 firefighters and five vehicles, Greenback sent seven firefighters and four vehicles, Blount County sent five firefighters and one vehicle, Maryville brought four firefighters and one vehicle, and Alcoa sent seven firefighters and three vehicles.
The Blount County Rescue Squad and American Medical Response also were there. AMR monitored the firefighters, checking their blood pressures due to the extreme heat caused by the fire and making them cool off, Hargis said.
No residents or firefighters were injured, but the inside of the house was “completely gone,” Hargis said. Three people were home at the time, and they evacuated the house with their cat, he said.
The fire started in the basement and was underneath the house, Hargis said. Block walls in the basement and “hot spots” that had potential to rekindle made it tougher on firefighters to battle the blaze.
Hargis said a resident was downstairs and heard a “pop,” but didn’t pay attention to it until she smelled smoke. Residents eventually called 911.
When the homeowner checked the basement, there was black smoke coming from where the furnace and water heater were located, an incident report states. When the reporting deputy arrived, smoke was coming from all of the house’s doors and windows, and it eventually grew thicker and flames were visible.
The homeowner refused assistance from the American Red Cross, the report states.
The high number of firefighters and vehicles present caused issues on Disco Loop Road, as responders were shuttling water from fire hydrants to the scene, so the Blount County Sheriff’s Office shut the road down for five hours, Hargis said.
“If you have smoke in your house, get everybody out,” Hargis said. “But it sure makes it nicer on the firemen to close doors because when you open doors, you feed that fire with oxygen. When you close doors, it contains it to certain rooms, and it doesn’t move around so fast. ... Close the doors and get out.”
