Registration for Discover Blount, an introduction to Blount County for new residents, emerging leaders and those who desire to be more involved in the community, is now open at leadershipblount.com.
The Discover Blount Spring 2021 program consists of six five-hour class days on Jan. 26, Feb. 9 and 23, March 30 and April 6 and 13 at several locations throughout the county. A bus will transport participants from Maryville College to the Discover Day sites.
Forty participants will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. The fee for Discover Blount is $325. Participants are required to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.
“Discover Blount highlights the exciting ins and outs of Blount County,” a Blount Partnership press release stated Monday. “Showcasing tourism, health, education, industry, history, and service, participants quickly discover why Blount County is one of the greatest places to live, work, and play in the world.”
For more information, call Leadership Blount at 865-984-9368 or email office@leadershipblount.com.
