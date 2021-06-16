It happens once a decade. Officials gather to reshape the county in the wake of the latest U.S. census.
Redistricting is a complicated process in which a committee comes together to evaluate the latest census data and divide the county into areas based on a number of factors, including population and geography. It is an important task and the result will impact the County Commission, school districts, voting precincts, and election protocol within the county, officials said.
Blount County’s recently formed redistricting committee is now in the early stages of the process. The committee, composed of 10 members and three non-voting members, met for the first time on Monday, June 7, to begin talks on what will be a months-long project.
According to The Guide to Redistricting from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, the primary objective of redistricting is to create a “substantially equal population” within the districts.
Susan Knopf, the redistricting committee secretary and the Blount County administrator of elections, explained the committee is working to do just that.
“One goal of redistricting is to equalize the population among our County Commission districts,” Knopf said. “It’s the ‘one-person, one-vote’ concept.”
In addition to taking population changes into consideration, the committee also must abide by a set of guidelines when drawing new districts. The Guide to Redistricting manual explains that districts must be “compact” and “contiguous,” and forbids creating any “irregular”-shaped districts, which is known as gerrymandering.
On top of the typical challenges any redistricting committee would encounter, Blount County’s committee faces a unique problem.
In most places, the County Commission district lines and the school board district lines are one in the same. However, that is not the case in Blount County. This has caused school board splits in four voting precincts in the county.
During the committee’s most recent meeting on Tuesday, June 15, much of the focus revolved around this issue.
According to Knopf, the different boundaries have caused confusion in past elections.
“For election purposes, some housekeeping needs to occur to clean up some confusion with split precincts and make it less confusing for the voter,” Knopf said. “Some voters don’t understand why the ... sample ballot has a school board on it but it is not on their ballot.”
“You have Alcoa citizens who, instead of going to Alcoa High school to vote, have to go to Rockford,” added committee member Ray Boswell.
One of the primary goals of the 2021 redistricting committee is to solve this problem and get the boundaries for school board districts and County Commission districts in alignment.
“I like the idea of lining things up and making them match,” committee Chairman Mike Akard said. “It makes things easier with elections as a whole, but also ties things together for us as commissioners.”
There are still miles to go for committee members. In fact, they have yet to receive the official census numbers. The census returns have been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and are not expected to arrive until October. For now, the committee is using projected numbers to discuss the redistricting.
But Larry Garner, one of the non-voting members of the committee, said he has faith they will get the job done. Garner is the only member on the committee who previously has taken part in a redistricting.
“From what I’ve seen, this is the best group so far,” Garner said. “There are no self-serving interests. They’re all really trying to do what’s best for the county.”
