Blount County District Attorney General Ryan Desmond is taking steps to cut down on police chases in his jurisdiction. In a release sent Monday, Feb. 6, Desmond said he is pledging harsher prosecution against individuals charged with felony evading arrest.
The decision, Desmond said, was based on worries brought by him by law enforcement.
“When I first took office, I went to the sheriff and the two chiefs, and I said if there’s ever an area you guys are particularly concerned about, I want you to come to me,” he told The Daily Times in a phone interview. “The scariest moments for your on-the-street officers are those chases.”
Felony evading arrest is a charge often leveled against individuals who flee police interactions, such as traffic stops, in their vehicles. Car chases can often reach high speeds and sometimes force law enforcement to put themselves in harm’s way to apprehend a suspect.
Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell said his department hasn’t seen an increase in pursuits lately, but he appreciates that Desmond is taking a strong stance on the matter because of the danger posed to his officers.
“We are in an era where serious crimes are being minimized in other parts of the country,” he said. “Here in Blount County, Tennessee criminals are being given fair notice that if a vehicle is used to flee from law enforcement, the judicial consequences are going to be significant.”
On Jan. 14, a suspect pursued by Maryville Police officers swerved into oncoming traffic, forcing another driver to veer off the road to avoid a collision. On Jan. 22, a suspect running from Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at over 100 mph repeatedly swerved toward deputies as they tried to box him in.
Desmond said he wants to do what he can to protect law enforcement. Just because it’s their job to put their lives on the line, he said, doesn’t mean they should have to risk it without need. That means his office is going to analyze cases, and where needed, press for harsher sentencing.
Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said he hopes the commitment will make a difference in the heat of the moment.
“I think sending a message to people thinking of evading that ‘hey, if I make this choice there’s going to be severe consequences,’ that may make them reconsider,” he said.
Desmond has also instructed his staff not to offer to reduce felony evading arrest charges to simple evading arrest, which is a misdemeanor. Where applicable, he is going to push for sentences to be served consecutively. That means asking for the sentence to be served after all other sentences — not at the same time — significantly extending a convict’s total prison time.
Felony evading arrest can carry a sentence of up to six years in prison. By promising harsher prosecution, Desmond wants to make people considering running think twice.
“They can still enter a guilty plea,” he said. “But they’re going to be pleading guilty to felony evading arrest, not anything less.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.