The Blount County Purchasing Department will be participating in the annual Diversity Business Expo from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on March 3 through Zoom.
The expo will bring small businesses into direct contact with local government officials and associated procurement staff members, enabling them to discuss immediate and future work plans.
The purchasing department is a member of the East Tennessee Purchasing Association, which is hosting the event.
The expo will highlight and present a bid and updates from the Knoxville Area Urban League regarding the multi-use stadium project in Knoxville, which is promoting employment of Black-owned businesses and East Knoxville residents.
There will also be breakout rooms during the Zoom meeting for 30 contractors looking to subcontract for the stadium project.
General contractors will also be on the call for networking and potential future subcontracting opportunities.
The event is free. Registration is available at https://tiny.utk.edu/2022DiversityExpo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.