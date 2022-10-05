Discover Life in America will host its third annual “Salamander Ball on Wheels” Friday evening, Oct. 6. Guests will be able to hear a reading of Linda Horstman’s “The Great Smoky Mountain Salamander Ball” as well as view a screening of “The Lorax.” The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Parkway Drive-in Movie Theater, 2909 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, and is planned to run until 9:30 p.m.
DLiA Executive Director Todd Witcher said the event is technically in its 14th year, but the organization had to modify its approach during the pandemic.
“It had always been a fundraiser we had at the Knoxville Zoo,” he said, “But during Covid we changed it because people couldn’t gather and have a meal and drinks and camaraderie like that. So this way folks could participate without having to breathe on each other.”
The event is inspired by Horstman’s book, which is set in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. The DLiA is an organization that focuses on discovering and conserving biological diversity, and has spent years cataloging wildlife found within the park. Its main project, the All Taxa Biodiversity Inventory, has added over 10,000 species to the inventory of life in the park, including over 1,000 that are new to science.
The Salamander Ball on Wheels has typically been a fundraiser for the organization. Last year, tickets cost $50 per car. Admission is free this year, but the DLIA still hopes visitors will make voluntary donations.
Witcher said the focus this year is gratitude.
“Any time we have an event, it’s really to raise awareness for what we do,” he said. “But it’s also an appreciation event for all the different people who have supported us through volunteering and all the different ways available, and to make people aware of what we do.”
Organizers chose to show “The Lorax” for that reason. Witcher said the movie’s focus on preservation of the environment made it an obvious choice for the event, while still maintaining a family-friendly atmosphere.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase refreshments and snacks from the theater’s concession stand.
