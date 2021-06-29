Local doctors are hoping to raise awareness about potential dangers posed by cannabidiol (CBD) products after an increase in cases involving young children who unknowingly ingested the chemical through gummies.
Officials with East Tennessee Children's Hospital in Knoxville said that in just a recent three-week period, three children, all under the age of 5, were treated after being exposed to CBD or its more potent cousin, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
"It’s a really dangerous situation," Children's Hospital Chief Medical Director Joe Childs said in a hospital statement. "Poison Control Centers across the country are getting a dramatic increase in phone calls about this.”
Despite a nationwide increase in cases, and recent incidents in neighboring Knox County, officials with Blount Memorial Hospital say they have not experienced any issues with CBD products.
"We have not seen this occurring in children in our emergency department," Blount Memorial Director of Public Relations and Marketing Jennie Bounds said.
Robert Schmidt, director of the Blount County Health Department, also reported no known cases involving a child ingesting CBD products.
"I'm not aware of any instances of that happening," Schmidt said. "We haven't had any issues with that."
Though the problem appears not to have impacted Blount County at this time, health experts still want parents to be aware of the issue.
"The bad news is these products are out there and they are not necessarily in containers that are child-proof," Childs said. "The labels look like candy. They just look very visually appealing."
American Association of Poison Control Centers (AAPCC) states CBD is a "compound extracted from hemp or marijuana plants that typically does not get users high."
Its popularity has increased astronomically over the past few years as states have taken a more liberal approach to marijuana products, the AAPCC notes, adding that CBD is frequently added to "food, drinks, bath products, and other household goods."
CBD is similar to THC, the compound found in cannabis that produces psychoactive effects. Though most CBD products are legal in Tennessee, THC products remain illegal. However, Childs points out that with marijuana now fully legalized in several states, these products easily are acquired.
"Some of these products are commercially produced and bought in states where it is legal. Sometimes these are made at home," Childs said.
Poison control centers across the country are reporting more calls related to CBD and THC products each year — more than 2,200 in 2020.
By May 31 of this year, the AAPCC already had recorded 1,730 cases of closed human exposure to CBD. That's more than two-thirds of the total cases reported in 2020, and more than all cases reported in the entirety of 2019.
Health officials say it is important to monitor the candy your children are eating and to watch for symptoms that indicate they may have ingested something harmful.
"Alteration in behavior is the big one," Childs said. "So, if they are more difficult to arouse, unusually sleepy, or frankly cannot be made awake, then something is wrong."
Childs also stressed the importance of honesty and accountability from parents who may be worried about legal repercussions in these situations.
"You certainly don't want something adverse to happen to your child," he said. "If you’ve made a mistake, or something accidentally has happened, OK. Let’s move past that. Let’s get help to that child as quickly as possible."
