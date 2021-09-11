A developer already set to build one warehouse for online retail giant Amazon in Maryville is planning another, bigger warehouse, this one off U.S. Highway 321 in an area known as Partnership Park South.
Preliminary site plans and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) documents show Atlanta-based Seefried Development Management Inc. — which is associated with Seefried Industrial Properties and operated out of the same offices — wants to build a 278,670-square-foot industrial facility on 51 acres in Maryville.
Currently, the project is only a proposition, though architectural and engineering firms Cannon & Cannon Inc. and BL Companies already have sent designs to city of Maryville leaders.
Those designs code-name the facility “Project Shamrock,” a nickname that bears some thematic similarities to Alcoa’s behemoth “Project Pearl” warehouse. Pearl is not developed by Seefried, though it is set to be the largest of any Amazon facility planned for Blount at more than 1 million square feet spread across multiple levels.
Project Shamrock is mentioned by name in both development design documents and a Sept. 8 TDEC letter to Seefried officials regarding a storm water discharge permit application. Those documents make no mention of Amazon. However, the online retail giant is known to have several types of facilities, one of which is called “sortation center.”
Designs for Project Shamrock label it a “sortation facility.”
In Alcoa, the Project Pearl warehouse is called a “sortable fulfillment center,” one of the largest types of buildings the company uses. The company’s sortation centers are facilities where “associates sort customer orders by final destination and consolidate them onto trucks,” according to the company’s website.
Regardless, preliminary designs show the mystery facility would have 78 loading docks, 323 trailer truck parking stalls and 459 car parking lots.
The eastern portion of Partnership Park South in Maryville — several hundred acres of industrial-zoned land owned by the Blount County Industrial Development Board (IDB) — is the proposed location for this warehouse.
It’s proposed to be built just inside the curve where West Odell Lane and South Long Hollow Road merge.
When contacted about details for the project, Maryville City Manager Greg McClain deferred to Blount Partnership CEO Bryan Daniels, who said he was under a nondisclosure agreement and could not discuss Project Shamrock.
Additionally, Blount Partnership Communications Director Jeff Muir emailed The Daily Times Friday saying, “The Blount Partnership and the Industrial Development Board have a nondisclosure agreement concerning Project Shamrock. That is all we are allowed to state at this time.”
Seefried Industrial Properties Marketing Coordinator Barbara Bennett gave a similar response.
“Unfortunately, we are not able to disclose any information about who the tenant is regarding Project Shamrock as we do abide by a confidentiality agreement with the tenant,” Bennet emailed Friday.
Tennessee-based communications officials with Amazon did not respond by press time to inquiries about its potential association with Project Shamrock.
Details of this project come just days after Maryville officials say the city completed the sale of about 45 acres off the Robert C. Jackson Drive Extension for $6.5 million.
Legal documents obtained by The Daily Times in August showed Seefried is building a facility there for Amazon, which now owns the Robert C. Jackson Drive property. That warehouse, according to preliminary designs, will be 142,930 square feet with a “proposed occupancy load” of 926 people.
If the Partnership Park South property is an Amazon facility, it would be Maryville’s second and Blount’s third.
Amazon’s interest in Blount as a major player in its Southeastern U.S. expansion came to light in late 2020 when Alcoa planning documents and legal records revealed what Project Pearl was.
Gov. Bill Lee in February officially announced Amazon’s advent in Blount, praising the company’s history in Tennessee and the jobs it would bring to the Smoky Mountain foothills economy.
No city, county or other officials have made a public announcement about Maryville’s Robert C. Jackson Drive Amazon facility, code-named “DNA8” in planning and legal documents.
People involved in development there have told The Daily Times repeatedly they remain under nondisclosure agreements.
Current businesses and some residential property owners near the proposed Partnership Park South warehouse facility said Friday they’ve heard rumors of a big announcement in the near future. But they said they didn’t know of any names associated with development.
