Blount County Sheriff’s deputies made a grim discovery after a Townsend woman reported the strong odor of a dead animal coming from a nearby home.
Jannah Lamb, Flamingo Circle, made the report at 5:50 p.m. April 4 after noticing she had not seen the owner of the residence for at least several weeks.
At the scene, a deputy discovered a dead dog inside the home, an incident report states.
Lamb told deputies she heard the dog barking weeks ago and called animal control with suspicions nobody was there to care for the dog.
Lamb said she spoke with animal control twice, and the agency came out once before informing Lamb there was nothing it could do about the animal, the report states.
Deputies arrived in response to Lamb’s animal cruelty call and found a door at the back of the home partially cracked.
At the threshold was a dog — which appeared to have been dead for some time — as well as an empty bag of dog food on the floor. There appeared to be no water accessible to the animal either, the report states.
Deputies called animal control to pick up the dog and dispose of it, but the agency would not come for the animal. Instead, neighbors took the matter “into their own hands” and disposed of the dog themselves.
The man who owned the home was listed as a possible suspect in the report.
He was not there, and it appeared to deputies he hadn’t been for some time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.