A year after its 2020 edition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Summer on Broadway returned to downtown Maryville this weekend, bringing back the annual event’s familiar sights and sounds.
Running Friday through Saturday, schedules for both days featured food trucks and other vendors, kids activities and Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs competitions that saw pups compete by jumping into water pools from a dock.
The different categories in the Dock Dogs competitions ranged from “extreme vertical,” “big air,” “speed retrieve,” and “iron dog,” each with their own stipulations: one required dogs to jump high in the air to reach an object, while another had them swim through water to retrieve it.
Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs President Kaye Noble said the Ohio-based organization has been a part of Summer on Broadway for approximately seven years. In order to attend, the organization works with Blount Partnership Tourism Director Kim Mitchell on a contract, and fees are paid for it, Noble said.
“It’s a blast,” Noble said.
Music was a key part of the weekend: The Dirty Guv’nahs, a roots-rock band hailing from Knoxville, performed Friday night at the Municipal Parking Deck, and Those Guys, which also played at Townsend’s Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival in May, took the same stage Saturday afternoon.
Saturday evening, Knoxville-based Teen Spirit performed during the Hops in the Hills craft beer festival at the Greenbelt Theater in the Park.
Jonathan Sexton of Teen Spirit, whose music and brand is an ode to the ’90s, said the band played Summer on Broadway two years ago and were booked again for last year before it was canceled.
“We’re really glad to be back,” Sexton said.
There was plenty for shoppers to enjoy, too. Vendors, including those selling English toffee and Dutch cookies, crochet creations and soaps/essential oils, set up tents down the street.
One of the weekend’s main events was the Big BBQ Bash, hosted by the Helen Ross McNabb Foundation. It’s a professional barbecue cook-off and fundraiser established as a legacy project by the 2007 Leadership Blount class, according to a McNabb Foundation press release.
“The Big BBQ Bash draws more than 30 teams from across the country to compete for $10,000 in cash and prizes, and of course, bragging rights,” the release states. “Categories include pulled pork, ribs, brisket and chicken.
“Former governor Bill Haslam proclaimed the Big BBQ Bash as a state championship, making the competition a qualifier for the American Royal Barbecue Cook-Off and Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue.”
Smoke Central BBQ from Lake City, South Carolina, won the Big BBQ Bash’s “overall” category, while Rooters-n-Tooters from Columbia, took first place in chicken, Continental Barbecue Company from Charlestown, Indiana, won in ribs, Wolf’s Revenge BBQ from Henrico, Virginia, nabbed a perfect score to win pulled pork and Taste of Grace BBQ Company from Dandridge took home the top trophy in brisket.
This weekend’s edition of the Big BBQ Bash brought in more than $80,000 in proceeds, a new record, according to organizers. The proceeds will benefit the Helen Ross McNabb Center’s military services.
Despite last year’s cancellation, Summer on Broadway organizers didn’t change much from past editions; it was “the same concept, the same formula,” Blount Partnership’s Mitchell said before the festival.
And this year’s Summer on Broadway apparently went smoothly from a law enforcement perspective, as the Maryville Police Department had no incidents to report regarding the event.
First Horizon Bank and Company Distilling sponsored this year’s Summer on Broadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.