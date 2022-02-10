It’a been a flurry of activity at the Blount County Animal Center for the past few weeks since animal control brought in 61 cats, many in bad condition, from a self-proclaimed rescue organization.
Two of the sickest cats died right away and three others had to be euthanized because they were deemed too far gone to save. One of them had a broken pelvis and couldn’t walk, said Wendy Lemons, manager of the cattery at the BCAC.
A cat who had no teeth was among the group as well as many that were dehydrated.
The cats were taken by animal control from Kitty Kamp, which was operating out of Alnwick Community Center. The cats were all found in one room. Complaints had come in concerning the smell. No charges against the owner have been filed.
They are now being cared for at BCAC, located at 233 Currie Ave., Maryville.
There are 16 with ringworm, which is highly contagious to animals and also humans, Lemons said. Another seven have upper respiratory conditions that require antibiotics.
“It takes four to five weeks to cure ringworm,” Lemons explained. “It’s a draining experience because each one has to be dipped in sulfur/lime twice a week. Because it’s so contagious, you have to gear up like you are ready to go into hazmat.”
In addition to the twice weekly baths, cat litter has to be completely changed every day, Lemons said. “We are going through tons of cat litter.”
But, things are getting better for these rescued animals. The Wisconsin Humane Society heard about the dire situation and has adopted nine cats. Others have been adopted locally, Lemons said. In all, there are still 30 cats being cared for that will need new homes.
Add that to the population of felines already there and the head count is 63.
The rescued cats have been at the shelter now for about three weeks. Lemons said at one point they ran out of cardboard boxes used for litter boxes and had to resort to bleaching and cleaning out the other reusable ones every day.
A separate area of the center has been opened up so the new temporary residents can be away from the others.
“These cats are doing 100% better,” Lemons said. The shelter has its own veterinarian, Dr. Michelle Williams. She has worked tirelessly to provide excellent care, Lemons said.
The needs are great since the BCAC is not equipped to handle such a large influx of animals at once. Of course they need cat litter, cat food, cleaning supplies, etc. The fundraising arm of the center, Smoky Mountain Animal Care Foundation, has put the word out through social media. There are wish lists on both Amazon and Chewy.
Volunteers are always needed, Lemons pointed out. “We never have enough.”
