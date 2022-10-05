The Department of Justice announced additional efforts against fraud targeting older adults Tuesday, Oct. 4. In addition to reporting data from the previous year, the Department will also expand its Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force to target scams originating overseas.
The department hopes expansion of the strike force will offset the damages caused by scams that disproportionately affect older adults. A total of 14 new U.S. Attorney’s Offices will join the force, according to a release. The department has also made efforts over the last year to return money to victims, with remission recipients cashing over $52 million in checks.
“This expansion builds on the Justice Department’s existing work to hold accountable those who steal funds from older adults, including by returning those funds to the victims where possible,” United States Attorney General Merrick Garland said in the release.
Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said his department has seen many instances of older adults falling victim to scams.
“Maryville is no stranger to our seniors being scammed, and it seems like these people really prey on our senior citizens,” he said. “They talk to them about their social security, which is very important to seniors, and we see that quite often.”
Reports of fraud in all three major Blount County law enforcement agencies — MPD, Alcoa Police Department and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office — have risen dramatically in the last year according to data from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. APD, for example, saw a 31% increase in offenses from 2020-2021. The rise for Crisp’s office was much more dramatic, with offenses rising 98% over the same period. In all, MPD officers recorded 87 counts of false pretense fraud last year.
Crisp said a common way criminals may try to defraud older adults is through a kind of scam the DOJ calls a “grandparent” or “person-in-need scam.”
“They’ll call and threaten someone they love, saying that a loved one is in jail or in trouble and they need money,” he said. “They try to prey on things and people who are very important to them.”
The majority of these calls are made from overseas, according to the DOJ release.
In the case that someone is contacted by what they believe to be a scam, Crisp recommends calling law enforcement to determine the validity of the situation. Citizens can also call the national Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-FRAUD-11 anytime between 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.