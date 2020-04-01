As part of her Imagination Library, Dolly Parton on Thursday night will begin hosting a series of virtual reading events for kids.
According to an event posted to the Imagination Library's official Facebook page, all of the books Parton will read have been "carefully chosen for their appropriate content at this moment in time."
The weekly event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. each Thursday. The video can be viewed at the program's official website: https://imaginationlibrary.com/.
The Imagination Library effort launched in 1995 to benefit children in Parton's home county, Sevier. Parton's vision was to foster a love of reading among preschool children and their families by providing them with a book each month.
The “9 to 5” singer, actress and philanthropist also tweeted Wednesday that she’s donating $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for coronavirus research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.