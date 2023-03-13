Dollywood kicked off its 2023 season on March 10 with its annual Season Passholder and Media Preview Day. The venue not only served to highlight the growth the park has seen over the course of its 38 years, but also to offer a glimpse at some new projects that will be unveiled in the months to come.
An unabashed shrine to all things unique to Dolly Parton’s iconic legacy, Dollywood continues to honor and immortalize the singer, actress and philanthropist’s rich and remarkable legacy.
So while Friday may have been a soft opening, at least in practical terms — the park opened to the public the following day — the large crowd that filled the park exuded the kind of excitement, anticipation and enthusiasm that one would might find on any typical day at Dollywood. There was no shortage of T-shirts emblazoned with Parton’s name, song lyrics and other assorted homages to East Tennessee’s beloved first lady, making for a love fest that epitomizes pure populist devotion.
Of course, that’s to be expected. The connection between Parton and her fans is imbued within a career that goes back decades. However, given that Dollywood’s opening celebration is dedicated to the 50th anniversary of her song “I Will Always Love You,” the sense of mutual admiration took on a special emphasis.
Parton herself offered a preview of what Dollywood had in store during a personal appearance at the park’s Celebrity Theater, an exclusive event open to the media and a select number of season passholders. Not surprisingly, her entrance onstage was greeted with rapturous applause and frequent shouts of “I love you, Dolly” by members of the overflow audience.
In between a streaming slide show, Parton, dressed in a silvery gown and her trademark high-heels, walked onstage to talk about two projects in particular — the new Big Bear Mountain roller coaster in the theme park’s most recent feature attraction, Wildwood Grove, and the Dollywood Heartsong Lodge & Resort. Big Bear Mountain is slated to open in May while the lodge and resort will begin taking reservations in June for stays beginning in November.
“Anyone who knows me knows I won’t be riding that ride,” Parton said, referencing the roller coaster in her typically casual, down home way. “My hair would fly off.”
As for the photos detailing the ongoing construction at the Heartsong complex, she had a casual comment about that as well.
“It looks a little muddy,” she told the crowd. “I hate a mess.”
Nevertheless, the two projects make for special additions to the park’s portfolio. At $25 million, Big Bear Mountain is said to be the largest single attraction investment ever at Dollywood, while its 3,990-foot length makes it the park’s longest roller coaster as well. The ride will also feature another first for Dollywood in the form of on-board audio, all in addition to three separate launches, multiple airtime hills, high-speed carousel turns and tunnels and a pass behind a waterfall.
The 302-room HeartSong Lodge & Resort will not only provide spacious accommodations, but also an array of special amenities including a fully appointed spa and the HeartSong Meeting and Event Center, encompassing 26,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.
Parton also said she would let the crowd in for what she termed “a little secret,” a state-of-the-art guest attraction that will showcase her life and career through an extensive multimedia experience. It’s planned for a 2024 opening in the area surrounding and including the former Chasing Rainbows museum.
Other guests got glimpses of Parton later in the afternoon when she took part in a parade through the park. Fan were lining the main thoroughfare up to an hour prior to the parade’s start, clutching signs and wearing Dollywood souvenir shirts, and bearing other items saluting the song being celebrated
The “I Will Always Love You Celebration,” which runs through April 8, also recognizes the art of songwriting and storytelling. It includes the Celebrity Concert Series, featuring Natalie Grant (March 11); Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder (March 18); Jo Dee Messina (March 25); Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers (April 1); and Lauren Alaina (April 8). All concerts are included with park admission.
It also marks the first of several celebrations planned for 2023, a season which will add 21 additional days the park’s operating schedule compared to 2022. Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival, presented by Covenant Health, takes place April 21 to June 11 and features an array of spectacular larger-than-life flower sculptures and more than half-a-million plants in full bloom, along with culinary delicacies that represent the tastes of spring in the Smokies.
Dollywood’s Sweet Summer Nights drone and fireworks show will light up the skies above the park as part of Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration from June 17 through Aug. 6. The “Gazillion Bubble Show: Aurora” will also return to the park’s Celebrity Theater as part of the event.
Dollywood’s Harvest Festival, presented by Humana from Sept. 20 to Oct. 30, celebrates the beauty of fall with thousands of carved pumpkins, spirited performances and the Great Pumpkin LumiNights, the latter presented by Covenant Health. Given its elaborate displays, Great Pumpkin LumiNights, has been cited as the best theme park harvest event in the world.
The winter holidays coincide with Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas, presented by Humana from Nov. 4 through Jan. 6. Named the industry’s “Best Theme Park Christmas Event,” it features 6 million lights and festive holiday shows that reflect the old-fashioned traditional tidings of the season.
Parton took note of the fact of the fact that TripAdvisor, a leading travel journal, named Dollywood last year’s number one theme park in the United States. The park was also the recipient of the 2010 Applause Award, winner of 48 Golden Ticket Awards, and was a previous winner of 28 Brass Ring Awards for Live Entertainment. In addition, it’s frequently been recognized as a top-three U.S. theme park by USA Today and featured on the Travel Channel.
During her presentation, Parton, who holds the title of Dollywood’s “Dreamer in Chief,” said she couldn’t believe that “I Will Always Love You” is 50 years old. “I can’t believe I’m 50 years old,” she said. The song, originally written for her former singing partner Porter Wagner, was later sung by Whitney Houston in the film “The Bodyguard.”
Asked to name another of her favorite songs, she pointed to her autobiographical ballad “Coat of Many Colors.”
Nevertheless, when Parton sang a solo rendition of “I Will Always Love You,” accompanied only by a keyboardist, it made for a truly affecting performance, one which brought many in the crowd to their feet, and expressions of gratitude from Parton herself.
“I’m thankful to God and thankful to you,” she said. “That song is dedicated to all the folks that have been there for me … I will always love you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.