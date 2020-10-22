If we’ve all learned one thing throughout this pandemic, it’s been the directive to stay safe by staying home.
But Blount County Assistant District Attorney Tiffany S. Smith knows a segment of the population for which that doesn’t ring true.
It’s the victims of domestic violence, and statistics show an increase in cases in 2020.
“Throughout this pandemic, the motto has been ‘Stay home, stay safe,’” Smith said. “With domestic violence, it is almost the complete opposite. These people are losing out on a lot of social interactions they had, which was at least a temporary escape from the control and pressure and intimidation they get at home. They have lost out on a lot of church resources and family resources.”
As of the end of September, Blount County in 2020 recorded 283 arrests that involved incidents of domestic violence, Smith said. That is an increase of 23% over the same nine months in 2019. From January through July of this year, there was a 50% increase, Smith said, pointing to the coronavirus pandemic as one of the triggers.
“We have seen some of the largest domestic violence dockets that I have ever seen in my time in Blount County, this year,” she said.
Smith has served as the domestic violence prosecutor for Blount County since April 2017, when she joined the Fifth Judicial District here after leaving the Ninth Judicial District as a major crimes prosecutor for Loudon, Roane, Morgan and Meigs counties.
She has also noticed an uptick in the severity of domestic assaults during the pandemic — with more cases involving attempted strangulation/strangulation, serious bodily injury, and/or weapons use, multiple victims, children, pets and the elderly. In the past year, domestic-related kidnappings have increased 14% statewide, Smith noted.
While 283 arrests for domestic violence in the first nine months of the year might sound like a lot, the number of cases that go unreported is anywhere from 55% to 95% nationwide, Smith said.
Looking at Tennessee as a whole, there is certainly work to do, she said. Tennessee ranks in the top five states for female deaths by violent partners, Smith said, adding that one year, Tennessee was ranked in the top three.
Having a firearm in the house with domestic violence increases a woman’s risk of homicide by 500% percent, Smith said.
Not home sweet home
“In 2018, the U.N. did a study and said the most dangerous place in the world for a woman is oftentimes in her own home,” Smith said. “That is sad when you talk about a pandemic where people are asked to stay home and shelter in place.”
But as someone who is on the front lines battling for victims, Smith said Blount County takes domestic violence extremely seriously. Judge Robert Headrick is designated to hear all cases. Smith is the designated prosecutor, and there is a domestic violence specific docket. In addition, Legal Aid has a designated attorney for cases involving orders of protection due to domestic violence.
“A lot of other counties don’t have that,” Smith said.
Paige Krizan is the victim/witness coordinator for the domestic violence docket. She is usually the first contact from the DA’s office with any victim or witness on the docket, Smith explained. She is a certified victim/witness coordinator for the state of Tennessee and also is certified in criminal injury compensation and the Safe at Home Address Confidentiality Program.
“She becomes the primary contact with our witnesses throughout the prosecution and coordinates their court appearances, appointments, impact statements and can assist in obtaining medical records, statements and applying for victims’ compensation and/or the Safe at Home Address Confidentiality Program,” Smith said. “Ms. Krizan is also a court companion for our victims and witnesses when and if testimony is needed during hearings and trials.”
The Safe at Home Address Confidentiality Program was established in March 2019 to keep confidential the addresses of victims to help prevent future harm.
Legal Aid of East Tennessee has a dedicated attorney for Blount County to help domestic violence victims obtain orders of protection through the court system. Holly Fuller is the managing attorney for the Knoxville and Blount County offices of Legal Aid. She said clients reach her agency through referrals, like Smith’s office or law enforcement who may have responded to a domestic violence call and suggest the abused seek legal help.
Legal Aid takes clients based on income level and serves them free of charge if they meet the poverty guidelines, Fuller said, adding that orders of protection are available to victims of domestic violence, as well as stalking and harassment.
“It can be stalking someone and causing them to lose their job,” Fuller said. “They sit in the parking lot and won’t leave, scaring the other employees.”
Navigating the system
Legal Aid takes only civil cases. Once a case is accepted, Fuller said her attorneys are there for court appearances until the case is resolved. In addition, Legal Aid helps clients with a safety plan and reaches out to community resources such as Haven House to help their clients get back on their feet.
The typical domestic violence case is one where a romantic partner wants out of a relationship due to some type of abuse and requests an order of protection. Violators can spend 10 days in jail for each time the order is broken, Fuller said. A court date is set once an order is executed. Clients will usually contact Legal Aid for help before that court date arrives.
Fuller said orders of protection are an effective tool in the battle against domestic violence. Once someone lands in jail for a violation, that is a real wake-up call, she said.
Is is a sad fact that many victims stay with their abuser, Smith said, noting two primary reasons: children and financial dependence. Finding a safe place to go also can be a challenge, she said.
“In the middle of a pandemic, it’s worse,” Smith said. “There is often nowhere to go. Shelters are full or are on lockdown because of COVID.”
Blount County is fortunate to have Haven House as a safe place for victims, Smith said. Melina Politte is executive director at this facility, which has served this community since 1983.
Haven House operates on a July through June fiscal year, and for the most recent 12-month period served 287 clients, including both residential and outreach. That breaks down to 103 residential services for 46 women, 56 children and one male. The outreach total includes 167 women, five children, 10 males and two of unspecified gender.
A safe place to land
Haven House is the only Blount County shelter that specifically serves domestic violence victims. It also operates a 24-hour hotline and took 1,511 calls during this past fiscal year.
Politte said Haven House’s numbers for this year are lower than last year’s, and she has an idea why.
“People are scared to come into a shelter,” she said. “It’s communal living. ... Fear is so high right now we have had a lot of clients return to their abusers. Just because the fear of everything else is much greater than the devil they already know.”
Politte said her staff is on a staggered shift so all are not in the office at the same time. At the shelter, strict guidelines ensure as much safety as possible.
For those who have decided to remain in their homes, Haven House provides aid as it holds virtual support group meetings and offers gas and grocery cards for those who are facing economic hardships. Haven House’s website is being revamped so that all of its services are more easily accessible.
“We are giving them all the things we would give them in shelter,” Politte said.
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Haven House has a billboard out near Foothills Mall, its first ever. Politte said it’s one more tool to let this community know about its services.
In years past, the organization has always held a public event during the month of October. Politte said the organization looked for ways to still do that in a pandemic and came up with a parade, set for Oct. 27. The vehicle parade will start and end at the Blount County Courthouse. Those wanting to be a part of the awareness event should be there at 5:45 p.m. Cars will be provided with magnets and other decorations to display.
With eyes wide open
Even when victims make emergency calls, the path to prosecution is not easy. Smith said victims often change their minds about prosecution. They want the abuse to stop but they don’t want to leave their abuser, Smith said.
However, in the state of Tennessee, prosecution can move forward, even if the victim refuses to cooperate, Smith said. “It is not the victim versus the defendant,” she explained. “It is the state of Tennessee versus the defendant.”
The best outcome is for the offender to be prosecuted and be kept away from the victim. Often, women leave their partners in the middle of the night, fearful for their lives. That is where Haven House steps in to help.
To get help, one has to ask for it or at least to acknowledge a problem. That poses another hurdle in the cycle off domestic violence.
“The reality is that 80 to 90% of people in domestic violence situations don’t consider it abuse,” Smith explained. “They don’t recognize it because of the emotional manipulation that occurs. Lots of them are coming from homes where their parents acted the same way. Domestic violence includes emotional, financial and even religious aspects. People can be manipulated because of their faith.”
The anxieties surrounding the unknowns with this pandemic continue and include job loss, working from home, inability to pay bills, schooling from home, services canceled and forced isolation. The ways people cope are varied — some can navigate more easily than others with the tools they have, Smith said.
“People are resorting to alcohol and drugs,” she said. “Mental health issues arise. All of that just makes a powder keg of violence.”
