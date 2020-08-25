Domino’s stores are looking to hire about 150 new team members across 38 stores throughout the greater Knoxville area. The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.
“The increased demand for deliveries has amplified the need for additional team members ... and at times like this, staffing is critical,” Knoxville-area Domino’s franchise owner Peter D’Andrea said.
Domino's seeks to provide a job opportunity for those who may have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.
“Our hearts go out to those who have lost their jobs or face reduced hours due to the pandemic,” D’Andrea said.
Blount County has three Domino's locations: 2535 E. Broadway Ave. and 2636 U.S. Highway 411 in Maryville and 2629 Topside Road in Louisville.
Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com.
