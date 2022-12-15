Amid clear skies, cool temperatures and the sounds of Christmas carols and friendly greetings, volunteers with the Empty Pantry Fund completed packing food items into 1,300 strong, sturdy nylon bags Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Tennessee Army National Guard Armory. The bags, weighing from 70 to 80 pounds each and containing more than 40 items ranging from staples such as flour and sugar to canned goods, will be distributed Saturday, Dec. 17 at the armory or delivered Sunday, Dec. 18, to Blount County residents who signed up for assistance in September. In addition to the packed bags, each recipient will have a refrigerated ham and bags of produce, including potatoes and fruit.
EPF President Lon Fox, who spent the morning shift hefting the heavy bags out of shopping carts into a holding area for the weekend’s festivities, was pleased at how smoothly packing day progressed.
“We packed about half of the bags in the morning shift and half in the evening shift,” he said.
Kid power
Volunteers in the morning shift included about 20 adults as well as 27 students from Alcoa Middle School, six who are members of the Jayteens, or Junior Jaycees, group and 21 from instructor Morgan Hodson’s yearbook class. Hodson also serves as EPF secretary.
“They are doing so well,” Hodson said during a break in packing. “The day has gone so much more smoothly than last year because we had a lot more students helping and more adults who showed up this year. We were able to get the 700 bags packed much more quickly. My yearbook kids were singing Christmas carols and making friends with the adults who were helping. It’s been really, really sweet to watch.”
Student Bri Hodges said this was her first experience volunteering with EPF.
“I loved it,” she said. “It was so much fun. I was packing food, breaking down boxes and bringing shopping carts around.” Her favorite part was manning a food station and handing the items to other volunteers pushing the carts around the perimeter as bags were loaded.
Student Fernando Martinez said he helped with lifting the filled food bags. “They were pretty heavy,” he said.
Fellow yearbook class member Emma Ortega said she helped with oatmeal boxes and ravioli, handing off the items as shopping carts circled around. “It was really fun,” she said. “I got to chat with my friends, as well, as we were handing it out.” She was surprised at how well organized the process was. “And it was a lot more fun than I expected.”
Micah Larson said, “I thought it was amazing. Most of what I did was unloading flour, unboxing boxes and taking out the pallets. My favorite part was when the carts were coming by and we’d put all the stuff in the bags and then they’d go and we’d get the next person. I didn’t think it would be as efficient as it was.”
‘A wonderful thing to do’
EPF Board Member Jamey Hearon said the evening shift from 5-9 p.m. had 75 to 100 volunteers and was going just as smoothly as the earlier shift. At 6:15 p.m., Hearon said they lacked around 150 bags of the 1,300 allotted. “We’ll finish on time or early,” she said. She and EPF Volunteer Coordinator Patty Ramsey were busy putting the empty bags in shopping carts for other volunteers to fill.
Five Scouts and three leaders from BSA Troop 219, the first all-girls BSA Troop in Blount County, were busy loading carts, breaking down cardboard boxes and pushing carts around the perimeter. Shane Colter, assistant Scout master, said, “We’re doing a little bit of everything. We’ve been coming about five years. It’s a good opportunity to serve the community and it’s a fun activity. It’s a great tradition for us to continue.”
Linda Swift was loading salt and pepper into the food bags, part of the time with her 6-year-old granddaughter, Grace Swift. “She was such a great help,” Swift said. Last year was her first time volunteering with EPF. “I enjoyed it so much,” she said. “You leave here exhilarated. It’s such a wonderful thing to do for the community, a way to give back.”
Thankful for volunteers
EPF Treasurer Tony Clark was complimentary of the work done on packing day and also the help of volunteers who were present Wednesday, Dec. 14, when the food arrived at the armory in preparation for packing day.
“Everything went great yesterday,” he said. “We had three huge Kroger trucks, and folks from the Blount County Highway Department came and helped. We can’t say enough good things about them. They’ve come every single year at 7 in the morning, helped us unload the trucks and get everything sorted.” He also mentioned EPF Volunteer Coordinator Patty Ramsey and three local Kroger staff members who helped count and verify that the delivery was as it should be. “It went absolutely wonderful,” he said. “I can’t say enough about how well Kroger did and how well Blount County Highway Department did as far as getting us lined up. And of course, we can’t forget Sgt. Jimmy Farmer and his staff here at the armory.”
Donations
Now that the food is packed and ready for recipients, the next hurdle is collecting enough funds to pay for the food.
Fox said, “We are still accepting donations and have faith in the generosity of the people and businesses of Blount County to provide the necessary funds.”
Donations to date include:
PREVIOUS BALANCE, $111,609.21
Jaycees Basketball Classic Empty Pantry Fund donations, $111
Daily Times Collection Box, $60.25
Anonymous, $21
Anonymous, $100
In memory of Justin Mize, $200
In honor of our children and grandchildren from Fred and Linda Isbill, $500
Gerald and Mercedes St. Clair, $20
In memory Delbert Bivens, $100
In memory of Bill McClanahan, $100
In memory of family: Ell Myers, Evelyn Bundra, Birdia Cummings, Charles Hatcher and Cam Hatcher by Maria McClanahan, $200
Anonymous, $200
Ralf and Margaret Schaffer, $100
Earl and Lorene Hubbs, $50
In memory of Tina Jasionowski, $50
Rick and Virginia Engelland, $75
Faye and Debbie Dunn, $100
Anonymous, $300
In the memory of Susan Phillips Knoll by the Phillips family, $2,000
Amy and Roger Newman, $200
Clifford F Favrot Family Fund, $1,000
Linda Cable, $25
Ralph Smith, $50
Sylvia Densmore, $500
Anonymous, $50
TOTAL, $117,721.46
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.