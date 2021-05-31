School may be the last thing on the minds of parents moving into a new home this summer, and that can cause headaches for administrators who plan classes and staffing.
In addition to a hot housing market this year, public schools will be watching how many families that opted for home schooling or online learning last year because of the pandemic return for the 2021-22 school year, plus some parents may have delayed enrolling youngsters in kindergarten.
Even in a typical year, total enrollment numbers mask hundreds of changes in who is going to school.
Who’s coming
Last year nearly a quarter of Maryville City Schools students were new to the district in some way. In addition to 447 new kindergarten students, Maryville welcomed 419 who transferred from another Tennessee district and 423 students from another state.
By the 20th day of the last school year, Blount County Schools had 768 students enrolled in kindergarten. During 2020-21 BCS also had 517 students transfer in from other districts in the state and 221 from another state.
Alcoa City Schools had more than 200 transfers in or out between the district and others in Tennessee and 153 transferring between states.
Early start
Families moving into Blount County may be surprised not only that there are three public school districts but also how early students head back to the classroom.
For Alcoa students the first day in the 2021-22 school year will be July 21, about seven weeks away. Blount County Schools will start classes Aug. 2, and Maryville City Schools will stagger its class start, so students whose last names begin with A-K will begin Aug. 3.
Students also can miss summer activities if their families don’t check in with the school until the first day.
For example, Rockford Elementary and other schools have programs that allow students to check books out of the library during the summer, and some host events to connect with families, such as “Popsicles with the Principal.”
Free meals for children 18 or younger also are available at many schools during the summer break.
In addition to filling out online registration and other necessary forms, families can avoid a last-minute scheduling rush by ensuring their children have required vaccinations and any physicals needed to participate in sports.
Even if your family isn’t moving, save this information and share it with newcomers, along with that plate of home-baked cookies.
