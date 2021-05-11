Area gas stations and suppliers are being affected by the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, a major gasoline conduit that runs from Texas to New Jersey and was knocked offline when a Russian hacking team unleashed ransomware.
Weigel’s locations in Blount County are out of regular unleaded gasoline and running low on premium grade gasoline and diesel.
Managers and employees at the four locations in Blount County — Hunters Crossing in Alcoa, Topside Road in Louisville, West Lamar Alexander Parkway and West Broadway Avenue in Maryville — confirmed to The Daily Times that they are out of unleaded grade and are unsure when a delivery will bring more.
“It’s up in the air (when a delivery will come). Maybe by the end of the week,” said Camry Taylor, relief manager of Weigel’s on U.S. Highway 321 in Maryville.
Aleesha Cooper, an employee at Weigel’s on Topside in Louisville, furthered the notion that a delivery timeline is unknown, saying that it could be next week before that location receives any more unleaded fuel.
Other gas stations in the area are not currently being affected by gasoline shortages.
The Local Market BP, located at 308 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, had a nearly full supply of unleaded gasoline Tuesday afternoon.
Kroger spokeswoman Melissa Eads emailed that their fuel centers are not seeing complete fuel outages. However, she said that some might not have all grades available.
AAA is reporting a substantial increase in demand for gasoline in the Southeast United States, including Tennessee. It is likely that the demand increase is due to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown and public perceptions. The shutdown of this major pipeline is causing gasoline shortages, but AAA reminds people that the shortages are only temporary.
“The biggest message we want to send is to urge people to avoid panic buying gasoline,” said AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper.
“This only worsens the situation for everyone.”
President of KVAT Food City Steve Smith seconded this idea.
“I would encourage people to buy the fuel they need,” Smith said. “Try and leave fuel for everybody to get fuel, not just at Food City, but wherever you may buy fuel. If you do that, we will all be good.”
Smith added that customers should not experience any food shortages at Food City stores due to fuel shortages, as they have plenty of diesel to fill trucks to deliver groceries.
Tommy Hunt, president of Calloway Oil Company, a gasoline distributor in Maryville, said that while their supply of gasoline is being rationed from their suppliers, they are not experiencing any outages.
The Colonial Pipeline Company has issued several statements regarding the shutdown since it originally was announced on Saturday. In the most recent press release Tuesday, the company announced that it is working around the clock to get the pipeline back in operation. It has shipped out approximately 41 million gallons of fuel to various distribution points along the pipeline to supplement distributors during the downtime. Colonial also has received approximately 84 million gallons of fuel from refineries to disperse via the pipeline upon restart.
The Colonial estimates that the pipeline should be fully operational again by Friday and gas supply should be almost back to normal by early next week.
