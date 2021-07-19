Douglas-Cherokee Head Start/Early Start has announced participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP).
The CACFP is a U.S. Department of Agriculture program that provides meals for eligible children and adults who are enrolled for care at participating locations. Children who are enrolled at Head Start are eligible to participate in the CACFP.
Several Blount County locations will provide meals as part of the program. Mentor Head Start in Louisville, Townsend Head Start and Union Grove Head Start in Friendsville all will be included in the program. Participating Maryville locations include Fairview Head Start, Lanier Head Start, Mary Blount Head Start, Southdowne Head Start, New Providence Head Start and Porter Head Start.
