The Indigo Lane and Millstone Gap fires that burned from late March to early April were caused by downed power lines, investigators with the Agricultural Crime Unit of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture said Thursday, April 14.
The power lines came down as a result of the same high winds that stoked the fires, according to ACU Captain Greg Whitehead.
The ACU’s finding is a product of its cooperation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Pigeon Forge Police Department and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.
The unit is tasked with investigating cases of suspected wildland arson within the state.
The Indigo Lane fire began March 30 and was only fully contained April 5; the Seymour fire started a day later and was fully contained April 7.
Local officials also said that weather conditions in late March were highly conducive to fires. The last week of March saw several days of high temperatures and winds and relatively low humidity.
Nearly 3,500 acres were burned, hundreds of structures were damaged and several people were injured because of the fires, which occurred in the Wears Valley community of Sevier County and in the Millstone Gap and Dupont Road areas of Seymour, by the Blount County line.
The fires also triggered days-long road closures and numerous efforts to evacuate people from affected areas.
Dozens of agencies from across the state responded to the fires.
