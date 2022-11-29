Maryville Downtown Association is asking the city of Maryville for a financial investment to aid the MDA budget and help with revitalization efforts downtown.
During a November work session, MDA Chair Christy McDonald Slavick said efforts have been “going in circles.” On behalf of the association, she asked council to invest $90,000 each year for the next three years to act as a springboard.
The budget is mostly made up of fundraisers, Uncorked being the largest. Designated a Tennessee Main Street also allows the association to apply for grants. Membership fees from business owners to join the MDA make up another portion of its budget, and the city of Maryville contributes $15,000.
In a phone interview with The Daily Times, Slavick said the city’s funding would contribute to the salary of the MDA’s executive director and help implement branding, such as hiring a part-time employee or consultant. She emphasized the contribution from the city would be an investment, not a donation, adding that tax revenue generated downtown will directly influence the city’s revenue as well.
In 2021, council granted the MDA $72,000 for branding downtown to attract businesses and people.
Company, North Star Place Branding + Marketing concluded survey results several months ago and have since been working on creating a visual logo based on results. Slavick said the logo will be revealed soon, but branding won’t benefit downtown unless businesses buy into it.
Mayor Andy White said the city would need to see metrics of improvement if council was to allocate additional funds to the MDA.
Slavick said the goal by 2025 is to have operating businesses in 90% of commercial buildings downtown.
During the presentation to council, Slavick drew a comparison to downtown Bristol. Bristol has a slightly smaller population than Maryville, but the budget for the city’s downtown association is nearly four-times the size of MDA’s current budget.
Budgeting $225,000 with two staff members is where Slavick said MDA needs to be by 2025. Currently, the MDA has one staff member and a budget of $60,000.
The current salary for the MDA executive director is below the national average, Slavick said. Increasing the budget would allow the association to raise the director’s pay and hopefully be able to hire one more staff member in the next three years.
Staff would be overseen by the MDA board, which White said would need representation from council if the city were to invest. He also emphasized that hiring the right person would be important.
“A downtown in every community is the heart and soul of that community,” White said.
Slavick added the downtown’s connection to both Maryville College and the Blount County Library is unique. The MDA should act as a “conduit” to advocate for downtown’s assets, she said. And it needs a strong staff at the center to do so.
She said the MDA hopes to increase events downtown to five or six in the coming years. Number of events was one metric she listed that would be used to measure success. Adding murals downtown is another.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.