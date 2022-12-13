Monday, Dec. 12, Downtown Design Review Board signed off on the conceptual plan for a 44-unit condo development to be built on the former Daily Times property.
From Massey Properties, LLC, the condos are contingent on Maryville City Council’s second and final approval to change height limits downtown in January. Maryville Planning Commission will also vote next Monday, Dec. 19, on whether it is in favor of the new height limit and conceptual design of the condos.
The height of the new condo building measures 67 feet in the front along Harper Avenue, but current regulations limit height in that area of downtown Maryville to 45 feet.
City staff noted the current structure at 307 E. Harper Ave. built in 1961 doesn’t meet historical preservation standards.
And a representative of project architects, Design Innovation Architects, added the building doesn’t take advantage of its location.
During the meeting on Monday, DDRB members voted in favor of allowing demolition of the building currently on grounds.
Last week, council initiated adjusting height limits in the central business district and CBD support area — primarily downtown on Broadway Avenue, Cusick Street and Harper Avenue — to 70 feet.
City Manager Greg McClain had told DDRB the decision felt like an overreach, but council needed to act quickly in order to not lose prospect of the condos. McClain encouraged DDRB to continue researching height requirements to potentially change regulations again in the future.
Council’s action was met with contention from DDRB members who said the decision for 70 feet felt rushed. However, member Harry McIntosh said during Monday’s meeting it is important the DDRB, as an advisory board, still supports the condo development.
“I don’t agree with the process of how the increase was done,” McIntosh said. “I hope that doesn’t influence our decision. It’s done. Let’s move on. It’s good for downtown. We need people downtown.”
“Our leadership has told us they want it and changed the rule for it,” he added.
Another project representative said he wants the condo building to be harmonious with the style of the library and attached pedestrian bridge across Greenbelt Lake. Pillars at the front of Maryville College’s campus also reflect this style, he added.
DDRB member Suzette Donovan said she appreciates the investment energy downtown and opportunity for greater tax revenue, but changing height regulations isn’t a small decision. And she doesn’t trust how events processed last week through the city.
Future legal action imposed by developers is one of Donovan’s and other members’ fears — if developers have plans that don’t comply with city regulations and council isn’t willing to change regulations.
Council put DDRB in a tight spot, member Anita Blatnik said. If their board rejected the new height regulation, it would seem the board is anti-development. If DDRB supported the new height limit, it would seem the board had completed a full review that shows 70 feet fits with the aesthetics of downtown.
Blatnik suggested not voting in favor of or against the new height limit and forwarding it to the planning commission, which DDRB did.
