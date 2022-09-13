What has been a blight on the corner on E. Broadway Avenue and S. Cusick Street — across from Bill Cox Furniture and Design — has proven most challenging for developers who are revitalizing downtown Maryville.
During a Downtown Design Review Board meeting on Monday night, members looked over plans for renovating 102 E. Broadway Ave, the Exitech Corporation building. Although members said they are ready to see something other than unattractive, exposed and mismatched exterior building material, they all agreed design needed more time to round out some inconsistencies and tweaks.
Plans propose exterior updates to the building for a restaurant space with a patio and rooftop seating.
“I’d given up hope for that building, so I’m very excited about this,” DDRB member Sarah Shepherd said.
Comprised of real estate agent Joe Zappa and developer Randy Massey, Southern Cross Real Estate Partnership bought the building in July 2021 for $800,000.
From the public seating in Maryville’s Commission Chambers, Massey explained how the building has been challenging as construction teams have removed certain parts of the exterior and didn’t find anything helpful underneath.
“I get a lot of grief from everybody in the city about fixing the front of that building,” Massey said. “... We didn’t know that they had added 14 feet onto it with everything out of the dumpster.”
He and developers’ goal is to return the building, built in 1897, back to how it looked before renovations over the decades destroyed its history. Massey said the building also had a third floor at one point that burned down.
With the item deferred on Monday, he said plans likely won’t be revisited until next year.
The proposal from architect Michael Schmidt, of Johnson Architecture Inc, includes opening the space around the front doors facing Broadway for patio seating; building a brick tower above the current rooftop on the corner of Broadway and Cusick; installing hardware for a rooftop deck around the tower; adding windows on the front side facing Broadway; and touching up all around the building with a visual makeover.
“We were trying to toe the line between creating fake history and recreating the historic façade,” Schmidt said.
Two, two-story buildings were combined and second stories were removed at some point in the building’s history. The proposed tower doesn’t stretch across the entire frontage along Broadway. Instead, it creates an open space for outdoor seating facing Broadway, in-between the tower and building next door. The outdoor seating also extends from the tower down Cusick Street.
Separate from the tower, indoor seating and a kitchen is also proposed on the second floor. For the exposed roof deck, wood pergolas and fabric canopies are proposed, as is glass railing overlooking downtown on Cusick and Church Streets.
“I love the concept, it just, it feels kind of clunky,” DDRB member Anita Blatnik said. Blatnik’s focus of concern was the visual presentation of the corner on Broadway and Cusick.
