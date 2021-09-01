The entire municipal parking garage at 200 W. Harper Ave. will be closed for pressure washing from Thursday evening through Saturday, the Maryville Downtown Association said in a news release.
This garage is near the intersection of Cates Street and West Harper.
Cars must be removed from the garage before the work begins.
Alternative parking areas include the open public lot across the street, the municipal garage with an entrance on Church Avenue, the Sam Houston lot near Broadway Towers, the parking lot near the Blount County Courthouse and the Founders Square Parking lot near CBBC Bank.
